A Redwood City resident arrested for pushing a Coastside woman off her bike onto the rocks at Surfer’s Beach in May pleaded no contest and requested to be referred to a mental health court as part of a plea deal in San Mateo County Superior Court on Monday.
Andrew Kern, 28, pleaded no contest to his felony assault charge on the condition that he be given no state prison time and the dismissal of another pending felony vandalism charge from January. The plea bargain includes one year in county jail and a referral to the Pathways Mental Health Program by the court.
The case was continued to Jan. 7 to determine his eligibility for mental health court and set a date for sentencing. Kern remains in custody on $25,000 bail.
— August Howell
