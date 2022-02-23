A man accused of a stabbing in Princeton in 2020 pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Mateo County Superior Court last week. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Zachary Greenberg of El Cerrito also waived his right to a speedy trial. The case was continued to March 1.
In August 2020, Greenberg, then 30, was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly stabbed another man repeatedly because he was angry at the victim for riding his bike on the sidewalk.
Greenberg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. At the time of his arrest, Greenberg was out on a felony bail bond for a high-profile case in 2019 that resulted in Greenberg facing multiple felony assault charges after confronting a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley, campus. Greenberg remains in custody on a $3 million bail.
