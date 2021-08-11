A Mountian View man pleaded guilty to two sex offenses after exposing himself to minors, authorities said. At a preliminary hearing on July 30, Jose Salazar-Camacho, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and molesting a minor. His sentencing is pending.
One of the incidents occurred near Half Moon Bay High School on March 22, when Camacho exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl while sitting in his car, authorities said. Camacho was arrested in June by Atherton police after he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on May 24.
Camacho, who was required to register as a sex offender, was on parole and wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of his offenses.
