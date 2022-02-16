A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Federal Protective Service officer and the wounding of a second security officer in Oakland in 2020.
Steven Carrillo, 33, entered the guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco for the murder of David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of a second officer as a large protest was happening in downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. The shootings followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody days earlier.
The shooting led to a manhunt that ended eight days later when authorities went to Carrillo's home in Ben Lomond, in Santa Cruz County, where he allegedly shot and killed sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, who was an active-duty Air Force member assigned to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, killed Underwood as part of the "boogaloo" movement that seeks to incite "a violent uprising against perceived government tyranny."
Under the plea agreement, Carrillo faces 41 years in prison for the killing of Underwood and wounding the second officer in Oakland. He initially pleaded not guilty.
A Boogaloos traveled to Minneapolis and tried to shot up cops there: -- https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/pr/self-described-member-boogaloo-bois-pleads-guilty-riot
A Hells Angle travelled to Minneapolis and tried to start a race war: -- https://heavy.com/news/2020/07/mitchell-carlson-umbrella-man/
Lots of Bad Hombres out there folks.
