A commuter train struck a vehicle in San Bruno on Friday morning, killing a person inside the car, according to the transit agency.
The collision was reported around 8 a.m. involving southbound train No. 108 that was heading from San Francisco to San Jose when it hit a vehicle in the area of Scott Street in San Bruno. The driver of the vehicle died, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.
There were 31 people aboard the train with no injuries reported.
The fatality is the third along Caltrain's right of way so far in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.