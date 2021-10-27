A South Francisco man charged with shooting and killing two people in Hillsdale in 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities announced Monday.
Devin Lum, 24, was sentenced in a Redwood City courtroom after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of 22-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Michael Garcia-Salem and 21-year-old San Francisco resident Vanessa Guillory. Lum was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, the day after he shot Garcia-Salem and Guillory with a semi-automatic handgun from the passenger side of a car.
A third person was also shot. The driver of the car, Dorian Duff-Guardado, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to murder in July 2020 and is currently serving a seven-year term in state prison.
Lum faced the possibility of a death sentence when he was charged. His official sentence is 24 years and four months with just over four years of credit for time served. He must also pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims’ families. Lum is being held at Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City and has another court hearing on Dec. 1 to determine if his age at the time of the incident, 20, could impact his eligibility for parole.
— from staff reports
