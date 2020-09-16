The San Mateo County district attorney’s office concluded that a Pacifica resident responsible for back-to-back murders in June 2019 is now able to stand trial after recuperating at the Napa State Hospital.
The defendant, Malik S. J. Dosouqi, 26, is accused of luring a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard on June 17, 2019, then killing the driver with a large knife. The next day, prosecutors say, Dosouqi called a tow truck to the same spot and murdered its driver.
On July 17, 2019, the judge suspended criminal proceedings, expressing doubt of Dosouqi’s ability to stand trial. In October and November 2019, based on court-appointed doctors’ reports, the judge again concluded Dosouqi could not stand trial.
Then, on Dec. 6, 2019, Dosouqi was committed to the Napa State Hospital.
State hospital doctors have certified Dosouqi is able to continue with court proceedings, where he will be tried for two counts of murder, use of a deadly weapon, with no possibility of probation. Dosouqi remains in custody without bail.
