A man and woman charged with assault that left a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer hospitalized in March appeared in criminal court this month.
On Oct. 7, Raekwon Bush, a 26-year-old San Francisco resident, pleaded no contest to the felony assault charge and admitted to doing great bodily injury enhancement and violent felony allegations, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors said Bush agreed to testify against Unaloto Kioa, the co-defendant, in exchange for time served and no time in state prison.
