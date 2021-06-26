A man required medical attention after he was bitten by a great white shark at Gray Whale Cove State Beach this morning, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old man was able to swim back to shore on his own after being bitten in the right leg by a 6-to-8-foot shark at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. He received medical aid on the beach and was transported to Stanford Hospital in serious condition.
First-responders from the Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, Coastside Fire Protection District, North County Fire Authority and California State Parks responded to the call. Authorities closed the beach after the incident.
The Sheriff's Office said the beach was closed after the incident; Montara State Beach was open and crowded by Saturday afternoon.
Lucky it was a young 'un
