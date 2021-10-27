San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesus Ramirez, 42, for charges including felony weapons and drug violations, in the early hours of Thursday morning in Half Moon Bay.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Ramirez at 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at Main Street and Highway 92 for a vehicle code violation. The Sheriff’s Office says he had a suspended license and, after searching him and his vehicle, deputies said they found methamphetamine and a concealed loaded firearm in the vehicle.
The possession of a controlled substance with a firearm is a felony. Ramirez was also cited for misdemeanors for concealing and loading the gun, having a controlled substance and suspended license. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
— from staff reports
