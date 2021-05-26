San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 49-year-old Redwood City man on suspicion of indecent exposure at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a busy Half Moon Bay street.
Deputies said the man had his shorts down and genitals out when they arrived on the 600 block of Kelly Avenue. He was identified by an eyewitness. The man was charged with an indecent exposure misdemeanor and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
— from staff reports
(1) comment
He should have worn a mask.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.