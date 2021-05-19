San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Redwood City man they say attacked a bicyclist near Surfer’s Beach on May 11.
The female victim was riding her bicycle on the 4000 block of N. Cabrillo Highway at about 9:07 a.m. at the time of the unprovoked attack. Witnesses said they saw the man, Andrew William Seba Kern, run across the highway and tackle the woman as she was riding along the trail near the beach, causing her to fall over the embankment. Kern allegedly took the bike and threw it on top of her as she yelled for help.
Surfers and others in the area ran for help, and witnesses said Kern threatened one surfer who was giving aid to the woman.
Witnesses pointed out Kern to responding deputies and he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, intimidating a witness and committing a felony while out on bail.
Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters rendered aid to the woman, who was reportedly not seriously injured in the attack.
