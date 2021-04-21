After 12 days of trial, a jury found Kevin Malone guilty on April 13 of two counts of robbery, armed enhancement and one count of theft of more than $65,000. The charges stem from a brazen midday robbery on Main Street in 2016.
Malone, a 24-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection with a robbery at Goldworks in Half Moon Bay on Feb. 8, 2016. Malone and Jebediah Deangelis were arrested four days later at a traffic stop in Indiana. Malone was also charged with theft of more than $100,000 worth of jewels and valuables, but the jury determined he was not guilty of that amount of theft.
Because Malone’s case has dragged on for five years and he has remained in custody, he will have already completed his sentence by the time of his next hearing on May 3, said San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Malone remains in custody on $450,000 bail.
— August Howell
