Josefina Godoy has stitched more than 100 face masks for regional farmworkers, janitors and grocery clerks at her home in El Granada. Modeling one of her own cheerful floral print face covers and a Nike visor, she appears to follow the slogan just do it as her nimble fingers guide countless squares of blue and purple cotton on her workhorse of a Bernina sewing machine.
Godoy is one of 10 skilled sewers recruited by Ayudando Latinos A Sonar, which launched a special campaign, Un Respiro de Vida (A Breath of Life) to care for Latinos during this pandemic.
“We call them the ‘mamas of ALAS,’ the parents of children participating in our arts programming,” said the organization’s founder, Belinda Hernandez Arriaga. “They are working around the clock and in one week made 1,800 masks and we are starting on our next 1,800.”
It’s a big order, but Arriaga, a licensed clinician on faculty at the University of San Francisco, has all the pieces in place. Determined to make a difference, she closed her private practice to start ALAS, a program offering the Latino community everything from school tutoring and immigration support from USF to mental health and social services and art events celebrating a rich cultural heritage. It partners with schools, the city, churches and food banks to ensure the area’s sizable Latino population will thrive.
“This country has seen a cultural deficit where we are not always valued for our culture and who we are,” Arriaga says.
All of the skilled mask makers are Coastside area residents with families here. They contribute to making significant change as demand grows locally and beyond.
“We originally thought this was going to be a smaller local effort but farmworkers from all over the Bay Area ⎯ even guys from Watsonville’s strawberry fields ⎯ are coming to get them,” says Arriaga, adding her projected goal is 6,000 for every laborer who needs a mask and perhaps a spare.
San Mateo County recently followed other California counties requiring masks outside the home for certain activities and in places of business. Violations are punishable by fines. Covering up on the Coastal Trail and other outdoor activities is optional but authorities are issuing warnings and tickets elsewhere.
ALAS was steps ahead in mid-March. Zenon Barron, its cultural arts director, trained seamstresses with tutorials on the WhatsApp. Barron, a dance teacher in the San Francisco school district, holds a doctorate in art from Mexico, designed a one-size, washable mask with ample coverage. He was able to source polycotton locally but ran out of elastic and had to import it from Mexico.
Bags of masks are handed out along with food bank donations by Joaquin Jimenez, a community farmer outreach liaison for ALAS. A Spanish teacher and activist, he began volunteering for Arriaga last year after the Bay City Nursery closed.
Wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself from exposure, his parking lot stops include the temporarily closed Sea Horse Ranch, Cabrillo Farms in Moss Beach and Rocket Farms.
“The farms were my first concern because they contract people from Salinas and out of town and I noticed they were being transported in passenger vans for almost two hours without protection,” he recalls. “We mentioned this to the city and now we provide masks at Rocket Farms and elsewhere for all employees.”
Word got out and he began getting calls from workers at Safeway and New Leaf markets looking for better safety measures beyond the available disposable masks being issued to them.
“It’s a great feeling to be a resource for the community and to provide protection because these workers like everyone else have fears about becoming infected and becoming unemployed; Covid 19 has added more fear to their plates.”
