BJ Burns

Coastside farm leader BJ Burns sits among family and friends on Monday as the Farm Bureau building on Main Street was dedicated in his honor.

On Monday morning more than 50 community members and civic leaders attended a dedication to rename the Farm Bureau building, the BJ Burns Building in honor of a longtime champion of Coastside agriculture. 

The building was constructed in 1952 by the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and is located at 765 Main St. Burns said he always referred to this building as the “Farmers and Ranchers House.” He saw it as a place to come together to solve common problems in the community. 

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

maverickshmb73

BJ was one of many coast side farmers who made a name for themselves in Pescadero, but he was the one who went above and beyond to take care of his workers and always reaffirm that they made his farm and business special. He’s a good man and my grandfather would second that. Congratulations BJ and keep making a difference just like your dad and grandfather.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories