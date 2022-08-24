On Monday morning more than 50 community members and civic leaders attended a dedication to rename the Farm Bureau building, the BJ Burns Building in honor of a longtime champion of Coastside agriculture.
The building was constructed in 1952 by the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and is located at 765 Main St. Burns said he always referred to this building as the “Farmers and Ranchers House.” He saw it as a place to come together to solve common problems in the community.
“I still can’t believe it,” said Burns. “I never in my wildest dreams dreamed that I’d ever have a building named after me …
“I enjoy taking care of stuff and working hard for the farmers and ranchers, that’s why I do it,” he said of his ongoing work with the Farm Bureau. “I’m passionate about it. Thanks once in a while, that’s fine, but I never expected something like this.”
Agriculture has been the Burns family business since they came to the Coastside in the 1800s.
Burns’ grandfather was one of the founding directors of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau, and Burns himself became involved in the organization in the 1980s. Burns served many years as president of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau and the board decided to name the building after him to honor his service to the farmworking community. ▪
(1) comment
BJ was one of many coast side farmers who made a name for themselves in Pescadero, but he was the one who went above and beyond to take care of his workers and always reaffirm that they made his farm and business special. He’s a good man and my grandfather would second that. Congratulations BJ and keep making a difference just like your dad and grandfather.
