The Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Half Moon Bay Review, has announced the retirement of Publisher Debra Hershon and the appointment of longtime Editor Clay Lambert as the news organization’s next editor and publisher. The change in leadership took place on Monday.

Hershon worked for the Half Moon Bay Review for decades before the newspaper was purchased by local investors in 2018. After a stint as associate publisher of Marin Magazine, she returned to the San Mateo County coast to lead CNGI, a California benefit corporation, which by then included the Pacifica Tribune. She piloted the organization through a pandemic and the continued disruption of the news business.

