California State Park rangers have a wide range of responsibilities, from acting as peace officers and enforcing regulations, to ensuring the safety of visitors and of the parks. Nelle Lyons did all of that, but never let her job description define her.
In addition to the day-to-day responsibilities of a ranger, Lyons managed the snowy plover program, not only working with volunteers to monitor the beaches but also collecting data on the plovers and sharing it with scientists and government agencies monitoring the plovers all along the Pacific coast. She trained and recruited volunteers, prepared and implemented educational programs for school children and offered programs, like campfire talks, at the parks for visitors and young people.
“I think that Nelle, from the beginning, was focused on protecting the natural environment of the parks, like the snowy plovers, and sharing her knowledge and love of nature with the public, particularly with young people,” said Avis Boutell in an email to the Review. Boutell is a long-time State Parks volunteer recruited by Lyons. “You might call her an evangelist for nature.”
For 25 years Lyons could often be found patrolling local beaches and talking to volunteers. On Saturday she was honored for her service at a retirement celebration at the Half Moon Bay State Parks office.
At the event Lyons shared memories with friends and volunteers and flipped through the scrapbooks Boutell made with photos from the ranger’s career. There were also notes from volunteers thanking Lyons for her dedication and service.
“She is an incredibly dedicated person,” said Barbara Morris, San Mateo County State Park peace officer supervisor. “She’s particularly dedicated to sharing her passion for the parks with visitors and school groups. She has given many field trips so that visitors and children can appreciate the parks and feel connected to this incredible resource that we have here.”
Lyons grew up in Salinas, and her first brush with the State Parks was on an elementary school trip to Point Lobos State Reserve, which made a lasting impression on her. She also made several visits to Hearst Castle with her aunt, brother and cousins.
While attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo she had the opportunity to return to Heart Castle in 1987 when she was accepted for a history internship at the park through the school.
Lyon put on a State Parks uniform for the first time that February when she led her first Hearst Castle tour. But that was just the beginning for the future ranger.
While a tour guide at Hearst Castle, Lyons also worked as a volunteer at the Morro Bay Natural History Museum before entering the ranger academy in 1997. Her first assignment as a ranger was at Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Riverside County, where she began to study the birds and initiated bird walks for visitors.
In 1999 she had the opportunity to study birds at an Audubon camp in Wyoming through a Scully Scholarship, an award honoring Patricia Scully, a State Parks Ranger killed by a drunk driver in a car crash in 1976. In 2013, when a section of highway was named for Scully, Lyons acted as a flag bearer at the ceremony and was able to thank Scully’s parents with a memento honoring their daughter.
Later in 1999, Lyons started working at the Candlestick Point State Recreation Area and Half Moon Bay State Beach before eventually moving to the Half Moon Bay parks full time.
The snowy plover program was started in 1993 by volunteers Donna and Bill Lauenroth, but was passed on to Lyons in 2000.
“The volunteer program to monitor and protect the Western snowy plovers at Francis (State) Beach had barely started when Nelle came to Half Moon Bay in the late 1990s,” said Boutell. “She recruited many more volunteers and institutionalized the program.”
When Lyons got to the Coastside, the visitor center at Francis State Beach was also being developed. It didn’t open until 2002. Lyons also recruited and trained volunteers to manage the center.
“She advocated for the center as a hub for teaching young people about the environment and spreading information about natural history to visitors,” said Boutell.
Lyons is especially recognized for the educational programs she has developed for students of local schools. The ranger worked with teachers and volunteers to engage the youth and teach them about their local surroundings. One tool she developed she called a “nest in a box,” which was a box filled with sand that she used to show how plovers use sand as a nest for their eggs. The “nest in a box” is still used today.
“She’s been important in really connecting the community of Half Moon Bay, and as they are growing up, children to the parks,” said Morris. “They’ve been able to learn more about this beautiful place where they live, and why it’s important to preserve these areas for the future.
“She’s an inspiration to other park rangers because of her dedication to the park’s preservation and to connecting people to nature,” she said.
While Lyons may be stepping down from her post as a ranger, she still plans to volunteer in the State Parks, continue monitoring the snowy plovers and great blue heron rookery and work with school groups.
“Nelle has suggested that being a volunteer, for her, is more meaningful than anything else she has done in State Parks,” said Boutell. “I think she communicates her values and passion to volunteers and inspires them with her dedication.
“I hope that the programs she helped create and the ethos of volunteering she modeled will be cherished and maintained,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.