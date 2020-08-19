Residents throughout the Coastside have reported extreme lags in test results, particularly from Verily’s Project Baseline, which has been running free testing in Half Moon Bay and across the state. Some report a week or two weeks of waiting for a result. Others never heard back.
County officials are hearing similar stories from residents, mostly in reference to testing through Verily. While the county’s online dashboard reports an average of around three days’ turnaround time, San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy clarified that number is an average of all tests being conducted in the county, and won’t be accurate for Verily customers.
“We’re hearing about widespread delays,” Callagy said at a recent press briefing.
Because Verily’s testing is being run in collaboration with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, Callagy said, the county doesn’t control operations or regulate test turnaround time. The delays, according to Deputy Chief of County Health Srija Srinivasan, are within the lab processing step, which in Verily’s case is run by Quest Diagnostics.
In a series of statements on its website, Quest has been reporting its average turnaround time throughout the pandemic. In late July, the company reported its longest turnaround time, seven days, with a two-day turnaround time for high-priority patients. This week, the website says the average turnaround time is one to two days for all patients.
Srinivasan said that Verily has told the county it is working to bring on additional labs to its operations. Last week, Verily announced it would open its own lab in South San Francisco to help process more tests quickly.
“Labs have never seen this kind of volume before,” Callagy said.
Verily did not respond to questions about testing delays.
Callagy and Srinivasan agreed that other routes, like testing that insured residents can get through their primary care physician, may produce faster turnaround times. Some of those options may also not be free, as private practitioners can charge for their services and expense.
Srinivasan said early on in the pandemic, a two-day turnaround for all providers was typical. The county’s goal is to get testing turnaround back down to around 48 hours, and to just one day eventually.
“It is a local, regional, national challenge of demand outstripping capacity,” Srinivasan said.
The Bay Area as a whole has had a similar experience. At the start of the pandemic, tests were hard to come by, but for those who could get their hands on one, turnaround time was short. Then, testing expanded and became free and more accessible to anyone regardless of symptoms or occupation. That’s when turnaround times began to get longer. Now, they appear to be improving. A recent San Francisco Chronicle report found that most delays are a result of limited testing supplies, especially for academic labs, which aren’t receiving as many supplies.
It’s not just a California problem; states across the country are running into similar issues. A CNBC survey found that, nationally, 40 percent of Americans are waiting more than three days for a result. Some residents worry that long delays in test results render them useless, especially for frontline workers and those living with high-risk individuals.
One Half Moon Bay resident, who asked to remain anonymous, has been getting tested every other week or so as a precaution for his 5-year-old who has a history of respiratory problems. He’s tried all the local sites — through Verily and CVS,
both on the Coastside and over the hill. Sometimes it takes three days to come back. Sometimes it’s two weeks. It doesn’t do much to ease his mind.
“In general, I expect a negative result,” he said. “So I'm not too anxious. But you start getting paranoid. Some days you have a little bit of, ‘Oh, my God, I have a raspy voice.’ … The point of testing is it really needs to come back in a day or two to make sense.”
Half Moon Bay resident Margaret Gossett has taken it upon herself to test out the system. The first time she got tested through Verily, her results took 15 days to come back. The second, it was seven days. But Gossett is able to stay home and quarantine while she waits for results. Her friends who are frontline workers aren’t so lucky, and it’s them she worries about the most.
Gossett wants the county to get to a place where everyone can be tested, and as frequently as possible. Those who are sick should be given the services and support they need to safely isolate and participate in contact tracing, Gossett said. It’s the only way she’ll feel comfortable.
“I don't feel safe going out today knowing that the delays are so severe,” Gossett said. “How are we going to get back to a new normal if we can't test, isolate or contact trace?”
