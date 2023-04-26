Pillar Point Harbor

Proponents have been waiting a long time for permitting to allow dredging around Pillar Point Harbor. One ancillary benefit would be adding sand to the beach at Surfer’s Beach, south of the harbor.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The Pillar Point Harbor dredging project was largely designed to do two things — aid navigation in the inner harbor and address erosion at Surfer’s Beach. After years of planning and brief optimism that construction could finally start in 2023, the San Mateo County Harbor District Commission received news last week that the sand will remain in place, and those problems will persist, for at least another year. 

In January, Brad Damitz, the district’s project consultant from Environmental Services Associates, told the board that construction could start in the spring or summer. But after unsuccessful attempts to secure permits, the dredging likely won’t happen until the spring or summer in 2024. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories