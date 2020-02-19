  1. Home
Two people were rescued from a buring car following a single-vehicle accident in La Honda on Thursday. Courtesy La Honda Fire Brigade

The Loma Mar Fire Department is looking for residents to join the all-volunteer agency.

With a population of about 110 people, Loma Mar is a rural town situated between Pescadero and La Honda and near several outdoor education camps. The volunteer fire department has been around since 1974 and works under the direction of CalFire. 

Currently, the department has five volunteers and is actively looking for more recruits, according to Battalion Chief Ken Lord. 

The commitment as a volunteer includes attending monthly trainings and successfully completing a fire fighter academy hosted by the Coastside Fire Protection District. 

Lord said the department is hoping to get enough interest to hold an academy this fall. 

“It takes a special type of individual to be a firefighter,” he said. “… It’s not for everyone.” 

The majority of calls the Loma Mar department responds to are medical or vehicle accidents, and the occasional structure fire. Lord said being a volunteer firefighter is a great opportunity for people who are interested in working in fire service or for people who want to give back to their community.

For more information email Ken Lord at ken.lord@fire.ca.gov.

        — Libby Leyden

2 injured in

vehicle fire in

La Honda 

Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle crashed in La Honda and caught fire.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle crashed near the intersection of La Honda Road and Peek-A-Boo Lane. It caught fire, and the incident injured the driver and passenger inside. Both had to be airlifted from the scene to a hospital for medical treatment, according to Battalion Chief Tim Shiffer.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

        — Libby Leyden

