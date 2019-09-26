The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office put Farallone View Elementary School in Montara in lockdown for about two hours on Thursday morning. Authorities conducted sweeps of the area and the school, apparently finding nothing. They began releasing students by grade at about 10:40 a.m.
While details were scarce, the threat appeared to related to a student's report of a man with a weapon in the area but not on campus, according to Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge who was on scene before 9:30 a.m.
"Like all of our schools do, we go into lockdown or shelter in place when there is a community concern, and as I understand it there was a report of a concern off campus," McPhetridge said via text message. "Sheriffs asked us to go into lockdown as they investigate area."
Parents quickly gathered outside of a Sheriff's cordone waiting for definitive word and to see their children.
At 10:40 a.m., Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said the area had been cleared and that students would be released by grade. It wasn't immediately clear whether classes would continue through the day.
"We had an extensive amount of personnel searching the area as well as our airplane searching the trails and surrounding areas," she said. "We are now releasing students by grade — youngest to oldest."
The Review will continue to update this story as warranted.
