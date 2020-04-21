For some domestic violence victims and survivors, running errands sometimes is a needed refuge from their abuser. Given current stay-at-home orders, victims have largely lost access even to such momentary escapes. Meanwhile, advocates here say calls for help have been steadily increasing.
Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse, San Mateo County’s only provider for domestic violence support and prevention services, was already preparing for the worst-case scenario before the shelter-in-place orders were issued.
“Historically, when a catastrophe happens in society, traditionally it leads to an increase in domestic violence,” said Daniel Holloway, who works for CORA.
Over the last month, Holloway said CORA has received an average number of calls on the hotline. But just recently there’s been an uptick.
“Not surprisingly, if you are stuck in a one-bedroom apartment with an abuser, it’s much more challenging to try and find time to make a phone call when you are both sheltering in place,” he said.
CORA operates a 24-hour hotline, but Holloway said the number of calls it receives is not a good indicator of the overall need of the community.
“The calls are changing in their increase of complexity,” he said. “So there are people who are already in a situation that has gotten violent or is a problem for them.”
Website traffic and engagement with CORA’s social media is also seeing a high demand.
“Home is often the place domestic violence rears its ugly head the most,” Holloway said.
Typically, the abuser has to leave the house for various reasons to go to work or run errands, limiting the time in the danger zone for the victim. But with the stay-at-home restrictions severely limiting mobility, victims may be in closer contact with their abuser.
“Without these excuses to get out of the house it can leave victims in a constant state of heightened fear,” he said. “Also, the economic and social stresses related to COVID-19 can also lead to increases in domestic violence.”
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Duri said the department has been receiving more calls for service related to domestic violence this year.
“With this COVID-19 crisis, there are a lot more stresses, financial issues with a lot more people becoming unemployed, and now people must home-school their kids,” Duri said. He added that deputies will respond to any such call, and they will come wearing protective gear.
“We’re definitely an essential service and we will go in to make an arrest if needed,” he said.
CORA is contacted for added assistance every time the Sheriff’s Office responds to a domestic violence call.
“It’s a tough crime because often we don’t see it,” Duri said. He said the Sheriff’s Office provides newsletters to the community outlining various resources from the San Mateo County Health Department and CORA, and relies on social media to further get the message out.
CORA’s had to adapt to continue to provide services and resources under new protocols to maintain public safety. While CORA’s main office is closed, its crisis hotline is available throughout the day and night, and other in-person services have now moved to video or phone calls. Attorneys are available by videoconference and can call to assist victims in filing restraining orders. Mental health and educational services are also reachable by phone or video calls.
Holloway said the pandemic crisis has revamped CORA’s resources into a “more retro” way of reaching people. He said, more than ever, CORA is relying on family and friends of victims to help reach out and share useful information.
If someone needs to leave their house immediately for safety concerns, CORA continues to operate several safe houses for victims.
Currently, Holloway said the safe houses are “packed to the gills” but no one is turned away from help. If space is not available at any of the safe houses, staff is working with local hotels to shelter people. Inside the safe house, Holloway said, protocols were put in place to adhere to the social-distancing guidelines. That helps account for why the safe house is at capacity because less people can be admitted.
“I think the fact we’ve had to build out these powerful virtual programs will allow us to reach out and provide even more services on Coastside,” Holloway said. “We are not going anywhere and will continue to be a resource for those who need us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.