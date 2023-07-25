On the water together

Jenna-Marie Rutherford hangs 10 — or 20 —  with 13-year-old Ollie, who is appropriately adorned with doggie wetsuit and a life jacket. Photo courtesy Jenna-Marie Rutherford

Those who say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks haven’t met Ollie, the 13-year-old rescue that shreds local waves with his owner Jenna-Marie Rutherford.

Rutherford, who grew up in San Mateo and moved to Half Moon Bay last May, took up surfing four years ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories