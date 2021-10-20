Local officials are eyeing an upcoming San Francisco Public Utilities Commission meeting that could determine drastic water rationing for many of Half Moon Bay’s customers.
The Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency told its member agencies two weeks ago that the SFPUC board is examining whether to declare a Water Supply Emergency at its Nov. 9 meeting. While the staff is recommending the SFPUC board keep the reductions voluntary, it will still trigger water shortage measures up to 20 percent for the Coastside County Water District.
With most of California in an “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, officials are worried about water shortages, particularly for large population hubs like the Bay Area that rely on inland sources. The emergency declaration would allocate supplies from SFPUC’s available regional water system. The Tier 1 designation would go to San Francisco retail and wholesale customers. The water would then be prioritized to BAWSCA wholesale customers under the second tier, which includes the CCWD and agencies in San Jose and the city of Santa Clara.
Because the CCWD relies entirely on imported water, the decision to impose mandatory limits could have drastic ramifications for the district’s water supply. If the emergency involves mandatory rationing, BAWSCA calculated that the CCWD would receive 920,000 gallons per day, a nearly 50 percent decrease from the district’s current use of 1.8 million gallons per day.
Should SFPUC go forward with the emergency, CCWD is planning to implement a Water Shortage Warning, which requires customers to curtail as much as 20 percent of their water. SFPUC is planning to track compliance monthly and determine if it will fine wholesale customers at the end of each fiscal year. It’s not clear yet if those restrictions would begin next year or at the start of next fiscal year.
“We have to look at our cumulative water consumption over the course of the fiscal years, along with our day-to-day purchases from San Francisco,” said CCWD’s Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan.
Last week’s meeting also revealed that most of the district’s customers are not close to meeting the state’s current recommended 15 percent reduction. According to data from the CCWD, the district has increased water use by 3 percent from September 2020 through September 2021. Most of the growth came from irrigation from non-residential customers, which jumped 127 percent in one year. Other sectors of the Coastside consumed more water compared to last year. Commercial businesses (which increased use by 10 percent), restaurants (32 percent) and agriculture (35 percent) all increased their water use in the same time span. Meanwhile, residential customers saved 12 percent of their water. Recreation and multifamily units conserved as well, saving 9 and 8 percent respectively.
The consensus among commissioners was that the district needed to do more to target outreach to customers who are using the most water, specifically irrigators, while at the same time stating the need for more conservative users to stay the course.
“We have to be on the forefront and put it out there and tell people this is not a joke,” said Director John Muller.
Vice President Bob Feldman said it was imperative for residential customers to continue saving water given their portion of the district’s water use. Residential use, not including irrigation, accounted for 28.29 million gallons out of the district’s 60.77 million gallons used last month.
“Those that still haven’t reached 15 percent need to continue to understand they must do that,” Feldman said. “Being close isn’t enough. We have to get it done.”
This news story is incorrect in stating that “CCWD relies entirely on imported water.” This statement is false, but the serious need for all of us to conserve the water we use is spot on. The drought is real and serious. Everyone must do their part to conserve water so that all of us can get through this drought OK.
CCWD has several local sources of for water, but they are not available every day of the year. We are currently in the period when all our local sources are not available; currently all water supplied by CCWD is imported. This is a temporary situation. It will end in the rainy season and after the local farm harvest is completed.
CCWD shares our local supply of water with local farmers. Agriculture is the largest user of fresh water in the state. That is necessary so we all can eat. Sharing water is a regional, national, and global necessity. It is responsible policy in action.
If a Tier 2 drought condition occurs, the formula for cutbacks will be based on a base year use of imported water. During the current base year used in the formula for Tier 2 cutbacks for this drought, CCWD used an unusually small amount of imported water. In a sense, CCWD may be punished for being extremely responsible in its efforts in normal times to conserve the regional water supply. Responsible shared use of our local water supply keeps water bills low while still protecting the environment locally and regionally. Our community may be punished during this drought for our past good behavior!
