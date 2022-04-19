Local teacher takes stage in San Francisco

Sophia Introna doesn’t just talk the talk, the actress and teacher also walks the walk — on stage.
When she isn’t choreographing dance moves for Sea Crest School’s upcoming musical production of “The Little Mermaid,” she’s preparing for her own role of Joan, in the production “Fun Home,” which opens Thursday, with performances through May 8 at the Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St. in San Francisco.
Since January, Introna has been sharing her long experience with local students.
“(‘The Little Mermaid’) is technically my directing debut,” said Introna. “I’ve done a lot of youth theater classes, but I’ve never put together a full production, so it’s really nice to do that.
“It’s applying a different part of my creative brain, and working with kids is also different,” the actress said. “It’s great, it’s new skills that I’m learning, and I’m really grateful for it.”
In addition to teaching acting, she continues to hone her skills as she rehearses for her role in “Fun Home.” The musical was adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. The story follows Bechdel as she discovers her own sexuality, and explores her relationship with her gay father.
“It’s a very LGBTQ-positive musical, but also shows the struggles of what it meant to be gay in the 1970s,” said Introna.
“Fun Home,” is the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist, and is narrated by Bechdel’s character as an adult. It explores her life at three different stages, weaving through and connecting a series of non-linear stories.
“Her story is crazy,” said Introna. “This woman is amazing and fun.
“‘Fun Home’ is a very heartwarming, but also tear-jerking, production,” she said. “It doesn’t end well, but it ends positively. Her dad did commit suicide, but it raises awareness of when society doesn’t align with people being able to express themselves, and that there are repercussions of that.”
Introna’s character, Joan, is Bechdel’s girlfriend.
“Joan helps her kind of come out and find her journey,” said Introna. “It’s been a great character. She’s a very cool, chill, very feminist lesbian, who’s also an activist. It balances Alison’s coming out and discovering her beliefs and viewpoints. I help her with that journey.
“There’s not a lot of stress in her character because she is so down to earth and cool and sharp,” she said. “It brings out that side of me that isn’t stressful. It’s hard to be worried about playing her … because she is so cool.”
Tickets range from $35 to $76 and are available at 42ndstmoon.org/fun-home/. “Fun Home” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, with an opening night event at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Introna was born in New York City and caught the acting bug in the eighth grade. After graduating from Rider University with a degree in theater, she did the New York City scene for a bit.
“For six years I did the quintessential waitressing, callbacks, getting a contract and doing shows all over the country kind of thing,” Introna said. “I found myself out here in 2019 when I got a show in San Francisco. It was right before the pandemic, and I was doing a show and having a really good kind of grind and hustle when the pandemic hit, and then it was like theaters were gone for two years.”
At around this time it was Introna’s boyfriend who first introduced her to Moss Beach, and from then on she was hooked.
“It blew my mind that beaches like this existed and that you could live around here,” she said. “So, I came back out here during the pandemic to live by the beach because it was really good for my mental health to just not be in New York City during the pandemic.”
She later got a job at the same theater she was at pre-pandemic, and found herself teaching theater at Sea Crest School.
“I feel like I’m becoming more of a Cali girl,” she said. “I’m a nomad, I’ll go wherever theater will pay me, but I also just can’t seem to leave this area because it’s just so amazing.”
This summer Introna will be hosting a theater camp at Sea Crest for students in third through eighth grade from Aug. 1 through 5.
“It will be an introduction to a lot of acting techniques for them,” she said. “We will be working a lot with (Stanford) Meisner and (Stella) Adlers methods, and on monologues and scenes, but also theater games and probably a musical number. It’ll be a mix of all these things to give kids who are interested in theater a nice foundation of what that looks like.”
To register, visit seacrestschool.org/summer-camps.
