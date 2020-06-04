Coastside residents, including some from the local surfing community, have organized a peaceful demonstration to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The event, set for 5 p.m. today, Thursday. Residents are asked to come wearing masks to the dirt parking lot across from the jetty with chairs and signs or to participate in isolation outside their own home.
Cass Cleave, who works for local nonprofit Sea Hugger, is one of the organizers of the event.
Cleave and fellow organizer Thomas Agramonte said they created the event after “a domino effect of inspiration” brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the community.
"Half Moon Bay is a small town community that we are proud to be a part of,” Agramonte wrote in an email to the Review. “We want to show our support and stand up for racial justice, equal opportunity and a sustainable future for all. "
Cleave said the community as a whole has been helping get out the word, and while she doesn’t know how many people to expect, she hopes participants will stay safely distanced from one another.
El Granada resident Monique Kitamura, who shared the event on Nextdoor, is helping organize logistics. She said the event will likely include some speeches from community members, a moment of silence, an information table with printed resources and an invitation for residents to walk together along the beach during low tide following the event.
She emphasized that the event is meant to be a peaceful demonstration, and is asking residents to stay out of the way of roads, the nearby skate ramp and to not block fire access. She is also asking residents who normally park in the jetty parking lot, which is owned by the Granada Community Services District, to remove their cars Thursday afternoon prior to the event to make space for the crowd.
Kitamura, who is originally from South Africa, said she’s no stranger to racism, and felt sending a message in solidarity with peaceful protests happening worldwide was important. Plus, she said, just organizing and talking about the event has already brought the community together. Beyond her surfing community, Kitamura said her husband has reached out to the local Latino community, translating the flier into Spanish and spreading the word.
Kitamura said she’s hoping community members of all ages will get involved, and said she’s already heard excitement from kids about making signs and participating.
“Let’s teach the children to say enough is enough, to love instead,” Kitamura said. “It is so much harder to hate than to love.”
Agramonte agreed that he’s already seen the ripple effects begin in his community.
“We have had a lot of constructive conversations about everything that is happening in our society and community today, and ways in which we can move forward to provide a bright future with opportunity and justice for all,” Agramonte wrote.
Kitamura said she’s hoping the demonstration will send a message of strength and unity.
“The goal is for people to have a platform as a collective to come and stand together against racism,” Kitamura said. “... Our tiny community is just saying we are not silent, we hear you, we are standing, black lives matter.”
"All these people claim to support this cause, but would be the first ones to call the police if they saw a person of color walking through their neighborhood at night." -- Local Yokel
You are bigoted person of color. You judge people by the color of their skin. Your attitude is exactly the problem. Too many Americans do exactly as you. They judge people by color, or sex, or religion, politics, or nationality.
"I have long felt the same about tensions in the Mexican community. It is solely up to THEM to fix their problems and no one else." -- kiosk
Ignorance. The Hispanic community here and indeed America is way more than just Mexicans.
"Yokel - it makes the progressives here feel good." -- August West
All too often, you are right on this one. Progressives in this community are as hypocritical as any group you care to name.
"...I've been all over the community fighting for REAL justice; "-- Egok
Justice such as giving the well connected white guys the right to exploit cannabis for profit and nobody else? Justice that puts money in your white pockets but denies opportunity to less connected and less rich and less white than white guys like you and Farmer John? Justice for folks who look like you and insults for Hispanics who oppose your self centered notions? You fight for yourself. I have never seen you do one thing about anything other than growing weed. You said nothing when Penrose insulted the Hispanic community in support of the privilege you wanted for yourself. You said nothing when Ruddock played racial politics to brush off the concerns of the Hispanic community regarding your privileged law that privileged you. You sat there and nodded your head. I watched you do it. You got up and ripped everybody who opposed the law meant to benefit exactly three white guys and you. You went off on Hispanics who you claimed were accusing you of being a drug dealer. Your self serving advocacy is your version of fighting for justice. Yokel's observations apply to you.
These demonstrations should remind people 1. That this is an election year and they are only a warmup for what's to come as we get closer to Nov 10. You ain't seen nothin' yet!
And, 2. how easy it is to manipulate people -- especially the one's who think they're smarter than everyone else.
Amen. I just hope that the "warm up" doesn't continue to have a presence in our community. I have felt relatively safe here in our small town and have been so grateful to be here. Now I am concerned. All it takes is one whack job to start violence and these crowds can get out of control very quickly. It would be respectful to the peace and stability of our neighborhood to hold these rallies in the public square outside of the residential areas for everyone's safety. I would like to know if there was a permit for today's activities and how the local government plans to address these gathers in the future.
I wouldn't worry about your safety. These demonstrators are all talk and no action. After the immediate smoke dies, they'll go on to the next trendy feel-good cause fed to them by the media and Hollywood.
This is so obnoxious I don't even know where to start. Let's begin with bringing this gathering to a residential neighborhood. How about taking it to the local police station or city hall? These organizers state they are going to instruct this neighborhood's children? a) That would be their parents job. You won't be "educating" my kids. I don't even know you. b) why would anyone sane parent take their child to this? These organizers ignore the violence that is happening all over the country and the criminal elements that are taking advantage of these rallies as an opportunity for looting, shooting, destruction and murder and they want to bring that to a peaceful community? You want to do something besides honking, shouting and swarming a peaceful neighborhood? State your talking points for specific action that leads to change in our country and work towards getting new laws passed. The Coastside community is not suffering from Police Brutality and putting our residents at risk so you can self-congratulate yourself on "unity" by promoting a movement that is dividing our county into a race war while accomplishing absolutely nothing tangible is naive and amateur at best.
Very well said!
Local mom, as a parent you must know that racism is taught; it is not something we are born with. I am glad you sheltered in place in while other folks advocated for change. And I hope your children are more open minded than you. Good night.
Frank my comment said nothing about supporting racism or teaching it to my children, sheltering in place or being closed minded to the problems our world is facing. Please explain how 3 hours of honking changed anything? This is exactly the obnoxious attitude I am avoiding exposing my children to. Real change was not accomplished today unless you count a public disturbance as change.
Standing in a parking lot while holding “trendy” signs accomplishes nothing. The best thing these protestors can do is stop pretending that people of color are inferior to white people. This idea that we (I am a person of color) need your help only further pushes the subliminal message that we are incapable of succeeding on our own.
If these people want to get their hands dirty and go into the neighborhoods that are in disrepair and try to make a difference there, then have at it, but the virtue signaling hasn’t accomplished anything. That’s why we are in this current state of affairs, people want to follow a trend instead of actually making a difference. I guess posting a black square on a social media account is easier that putting in real work.
Cool! And then I made the mistake of reading the comments. :-/
Local Yokel, you should know who this 'white' guy is by now......I've been all over the community fighting for REAL justice; but what you may not know is that some folks that look like ME will more than happily pull the trigger FOR someone who looks like YOU. I call the cops on people BEHAVING badly; be vigilant and courageous as ever; change WILL come. Believe that.....fer sho.
Not sure how to respond to that. Allow me to reiterate, any people like me that want change should get out and do it ourselves. If we, as people of color, are too lazy to do it ourselves, then maybe we aren’t deserving of change.
Morgan Freeman said it very well in the movie Lean on Me. As the tough principal Joe Clark -- he admonishes his mostly black students -- and I'm paraphrasing here -- to "Don't blame Whitey. YOU are responsible for YOURSELF. Success or failure is up to you!".
I have long felt the same about tensions in the Mexican community. It is solely up to THEM to fix their problems and no one else.
How does a minority community fix police brutality directed at them?
I remember that movie very well. Instead of celebrities and athletes blaming everything on “the man”, I wish they would echo that sentiment from the movie. Only we can control our future. I could’ve dropped out of school, gotten into drugs and gangs, etc., but I made the decision to stay the path, go to college, and get an advanced degree and a great job. It’s ALL about choices.
The longer you sit back and blame everybody else for you problems, the longer your problems won’t get solved. The more people from the outside try to help, the more they are enabling this lack of taking responsibility.
Local Yokel, completely agree with you, racism does exists in all societies and cultures, sadly its a human condition like insecurity. Doesn't mean this entire country is racist, ... live by these (MLK) words: " judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character"
Of course the whole country is not racist, I hope I did not imply that. Maybe my comment was a little too generalized, my point is that these people out there making a show out of their “support” will very likely do nothing beyond kneeling or what have you, which is fine by me. I’d rather see people stand up for themselves, not have somebody else do it for them. But if you decide to do something, make it something of value. Watching the sunset or kneeling at the corner of 92 and 1 makes no difference to the lives of POC. Put time, effort, and energy into building up these communities that need it.
Thanks to the organizers for bringing this to the Coast. Many people have been struggling with how to participate / help this cause / channel their grief at what is happening across the country to our POC brothers and sisters. We're happy to come to this event and listen / participate as requested. <3
As a person of color, I’m sick of this pandering. All these people claim to support this cause, but would be the first ones to call the police if they saw a person of color walking through their neighborhood at night. I don’t know about the other POC in this community, but I sure as heck don’t need your pity or for you to speak up on my behalf.
Yokel - it makes the progressives here feel good. They have their jobs and they are in their little bubble and they need to "take care" of someone. I'm gonna pass.
