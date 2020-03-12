UPDATED 6:10 p.m.: Coastside senior service agencies say they are limiting programs or closing their doors entirely in an effort to protect their clients from the COVID-19 outbreak that appears to be most dangerous for people over the age of 60.
Coastside Adult Day Health Center Executive Director Janie James announced on Wednesday the center would be closed until March 27. Senior Coastsiders, which shares the same building at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay, will remain open and is continuing to offer lunch, but it has suspended some nonessential events.
The Coastside Adult Day Health Center provides a range of services — including speech therapy and nutritional counseling — designed to keep aging clients independent as long as possible. James said none of her clients have tested positive for the disease. She intends to provide an update on March 27 regarding reopening.
The center took another hit on Thursday when organizers of the Pacific Coast Dream Machines, scheduled for April 26 and the biggest annual fundraiser for the CADHC, announced they were canceling the event this year. Organizers said they were considering future fundraisers to make up for the loss.
“We have decided to close our program due to the threat of the virus and the very vulnerable clientele we serve,” James wrote in an email to the Review. “Since our clients come from all over and (are) transported by buses, we have no control with the amount of exposure they are getting.”
At Senior Coastsiders’ daily lunch, staff now signs in diners rather than having them do so themselves. A staff “runner” is available to grab to-go meals. Program Manager Hope Atmore said they plan to continue their lunch program with expanded options for seniors to get takeout or home-delivered meals throughout the crisis and have circulated a flier outlining new dining options.
It is not business as usual. Earlier this week, Senior Coastsiders postponed the annual “Seniors Night Out” event and has temporarily suspended other regular events.
Atmore said they’ve been able to handle the demand for to-go and delivered meals so far, but that they might consider consolidating their lunch runs and delivering more meals at one time. Atmore said she’s communicating with an ad-hoc group of community volunteers who are organizing on Nextdoor to shop for groceries and deliver food to local seniors. She hopes to connect these new volunteers on social media with people in need.
Normally, 40 to 50 people show up for lunch, Atmore said. Today, just over a dozen people sat down. She said they’ve increased the number of tables in the room and decreased the number of chairs at each table to encourage social distancing.
“Our priority is to make sure that people can still get food,” Atmore said. “So, we’re offering takeout, we’re offering home-delivered meals for people who normally maybe wouldn’t have qualified for home-delivered but, if they feel like they are especially vulnerable, then we are going to allow them to get on that home-delivered meal list.”
Ed Martin, one of the few people who sat down for lunch, said he is more aware of how he can stay healthy and safe, but he’s trying to continue as usual.
“I’m worried that anything I touch, I can get infected, but I still have to be around people,” Martin said. “I’m not gonna crawl into a cave.”
As for the lunch room, it’s the emptiest he’s ever seen it.
Cliff Johnson, who was sharing his table — with an empty seat between the two of them — agreed. Johnson said he’s not panicking or stockpiling, but he and his neighbors in Half Moon Village are working together to make sure everyone has what they need.
“We look out for each other,” Johnson said.
