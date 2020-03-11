When Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge looks for solutions, he says he likes to think about the framework of the triple bottom line: prioritizing what is beneficial to people, to the planet and to a profit that keeps the district solvent. And to McPhetridge, sustainable infrastructure hits all three points.
For local school districts, creating sustainable campuses can be a winning calculation. They get to invest bond money to save on energy bills and promote a healthy planet. In the last few months, both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero School District have done just that, saving money on electricity and making their campuses more sustainable.
McPhetridge pointed to the initiative approved by the school board last November to buy the solar power systems that provide electricity to Cunha Intermediate School and Half Moon Bay High School as a highlight of Cabrillo’s progress.
He said buying the solar arrays, rather than continuing to lease them from Tesla, was a financial as well as an environmental move. The purchase allows the district to stop making payments to Tesla and start looking at solar storage options to continue to run schools amid power outages.
“It’s like leasing a car,” McPhetridge said. “At some point, you get upside down in your loan, it makes more sense to buy the car. So, in this case, we bought the solar.”
McPhetridge said Cabrillo’s financial struggles pushed him to look for creative ways to invest bond money into cost-saving projects. He said the district’s contract with nonprofit Center for Sustainable Energy, approved at last month’s board meeting, is a step forward. The nonprofit will work to analyze and advise the district on future energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities as well as prospective funding sources. McPhetridge said the analysis could help the district plan for the future as well as illuminate how well its current sustainability efforts are working.
Cabrillo is relying on bond money to fund solar and other sustainability projects. McPhetridge said the district is actively seeking incentives and grants to make each project even more cost-efficient, so it can redirect the savings closer to the classroom, like to teachers’ salaries or programs for kids. According to McPhetridge, the recent failure of California’s Proposition 13 won’t affect any future plans, as bond money from Measures M and S remains available for facilities upgrades and sustainability initiatives.
This month, the school board for La Honda-Pescadero School District approved a $100,000 roof-mounted solar array to be installed at La Honda Elementary this summer. The system, funded entirely through Proposition 39, will save an estimated $10,000 per year on utilities for the district.
School district Superintendent Amy Wooliever said the solar installation is part of the full renovation of the La Honda Elementary School campus, a five-year project that is slated to end this year. She said Proposition 39 also funded a districtwide effort to replace all lighting fixtures with LEDs. According to Wooliever, savings from both these projects will offset increasing operating costs.
As both Wooliever and McPhetridge look toward modernization of other district campuses, including Farallone View Elementary School, El Granada Elementary School and Pescadero schools, sustainability will remain top of mind. McPhetridge said, in addition to solar roofs and battery storage, Cabrillo is also looking at new water controls, LED lighting, turning its bus fleet electric, and integrating gardening spaces into campus plans. He said all these ideas are in their very early stages as the district begins to look for grants to make their implementation possible.
“The guiding principles for me would be mold proof, rust proof, safe and secure and sustainable,” McPhetridge said. “And by sustainable, I mean approaching net zero. ... That’s definitely something that’s going to be in the design principles.”
