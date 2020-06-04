  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Changes coming
For weeks, local restaurants could only offer takeout or delivery, but San Mateo County is loosening its rules to allow for outdoor dining as long as restaurant managers follow protocol. Photo courtesy Katie Sanborn

San Mateo County has updated its shelter-in-place order to allow restaurants to open to outdoor dining, but outdoor bars and alcohol service are still restricted.

The revised order, set to go into place on Saturday, limits restaurant tables to six people and does not allow members of different households to sit together. It also doesn’t allow bars to reopen and says alcohol must be sold with a meal and not independently. Diners are also required to wear masks except while dining.

To reopen, the new order says, restaurants must abide by county and state guidance. This includes spacing tables to allow six feet of distance between diners, undergoing rigorous cleaning and completing a checklist to ensure no food has expired or become contaminated during closure. The order also requires restaurants to continue offering some sort of takeout option if they choose to reopen.

Many restaurants along the Coastside have been offering curbside pickup or delivery options during the shelter-in-place order. For some, outdoor dining may be possible in their associated parking lots or already established outdoor areas. Others with less outdoor space may not be able to comply, and reports from last week found that due to resource and cost concerns, the city of Half Moon Bay appears unlikely to close down city streets to make room for socially distanced dining.

Also now allowed in the revised order are larger funeral gatherings and charter boats may now operate with passengers as long as they can maintain six feet of distance and wear face coverings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments