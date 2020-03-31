One local restaurant has been burglarized amid statewide shelter-in-place orders and the manager is warning others to be alert if their businesses are dark during this extraordinary time.
Jorge Palacios, regional manager for Altamirano Restaurant Group, which runs Montara-based La Costanera as well as several Peruvian restaurants in the Bay Area, said he was surprised to find the Highway 1 restaurant was broken into earlier in March.
On the night of March 15, at least four people reportedly broke into the restaurant. Caught on surveillance cameras, Palacios said the thieves stole cash, drank champagne, took liquor bottles and smashed video equipment. Palacios said he learned about what happened about a day after the incident.
“It felt like they did a party in our restaurant,” he said.
Currently, all but one of the restaurants Palacios manages is open because of the restrictions set forth by the state in response to the virus outbreak. Already forced to take a financial hit, this adds more unexpected costs, according to Palacios.
He said he is working to repair and realign surveillance cameras, fix the broken doors and clean up the inside of the restaurant.
“During sad times it is unfortunate to go through this,” he said.
This is the first time in his recollection that any of his restaurants have been broken into. His advice for other business owners is to remain vigilant and alert.
