Half Moon Bay City Council member Deborah Penrose joined other elected officials from San Mateo county on December 18 to press Governor Newsom to take action to address climate change. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Elected officials from Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and other cities in San Mateo County came together on Wednesday as part of a united effort to press Gov. Gavin Newsom to use the weight of his office to implement a statewide climate emergency plan and to phase out oil production across the state. The press conference held in the Half Moon Bay Library comes in conjunction with dozens of other mayors and city officials across the Bay Area who made a similar call for action. 

