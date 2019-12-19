Elected officials from Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and other cities in San Mateo County came together on Wednesday as part of a united effort to press Gov. Gavin Newsom to use the weight of his office to implement a statewide climate emergency plan and to phase out oil production across the state. The press conference held in the Half Moon Bay Library comes in conjunction with dozens of other mayors and city officials across the Bay Area who made a similar call for action.
I have a great solution that we can implement right now, make a huge difference locally, and make the world better too.
Ban Pumpkins and the Pumpkin Festival. Consider the waste of water that a pumpkin is. And don't kid yourselves, most of the pumpkins are trucked in from Modesto. Hello!!!! Can you spell C-O-2? The Pumpkin Festival attracts tens of thousand of cars belching warming gas and clogging our roads. A 50% retroactive tax on pumpkins should do the trick. The festival is hideously not green. Not many who rent on Main Street like it except maybe for purveyors of booze. Our City council needs to Model the way. Ban the Pumpkin and the Pumpkin Festival.
If our leaders are going to demand that others make sacrifices, they need to make some themselves.
Howzabout a call to action to complete the Green Valley Trail to connect Gray Whale Cove to Devil’s Slide Park. Then you could WALK WITHOUT USING FOSSIL FUEL from Montara to Pacifica.
Phase out oil production? I hope they all too their bicycles to the meeting!
