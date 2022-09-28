As the granddaughter of immigrants, El Granada resident Kayla Billington recognizes that one’s birthplace impacts the rest of a person’s life. If her ancestors had not left Hungary and settled in the Midwest, she acknowledges, perhaps she would not be enjoying the privileges of life on the San Mateo coast today.
Born in the Upper Midwest, Billington always had the bug to travel and see more of the world. After becoming a nurse about a decade ago, she would work for several months in a hospital and then take extended time off for adventures.
As a tourist in Africa, Billington got a first-hand view of the extreme poverty and inequality that exists around the globe. She decided to combine her desire to travel with her skills and found a volunteer opportunity as a pediatric nurse in a hospital in the Busoga region of Uganda near Lake Victoria.
At the hospital she saw Ugandan children essentially receive death sentences due to the lack of local resources to remedy ailments that would readily be corrected in the United States.
On one fateful day, Billington watched as staff rushed a toddler by her nursing station for emergency treatment. She later met the young patient, Patrick, who the staff knew well from his frequent admissions to the ward.
From her work in neo-natal intensive care, she quickly recognized the signs of a heart defect in the young patient. But when Billington asked doctors about getting an echocardiogram they told her it would not be worth the expense (the equivalent of about $30) because even if the diagnosis were confirmed, they could not perform the surgery to repair Patrick’s heart.
Something extraordinary happened when Billington first met Patrick. The boy immediately gravitated toward her and began following her as she made her rounds. Billington was equally drawn to the young boy and paid for an echo at a hospital in the capital that confirmed her suspicion. She decided she would find a way to get him life-saving heart surgery.
Billington acknowledges she was just a naïve 24-year-old nurse convinced that she could correct inequities between the United States and one of the poorest countries in the world. But when she returned home she spent her free time writing to hospitals hoping one of them would offer the $400,000 surgery free of charge. After 10 months of rejections she received a positive response from a hospital in Kentucky.
Over a period of about six weeks in late 2017 Billington leaped over bureaucratic hurdles with the determination of a young nurse trying to save a life. She obtained a passport and made arrangements to bring Patrick to Kentucky. In February 2018 the life-saving journey began.
At the Kentucky hospital they hit another setback. Patrick’s ejection fraction, a measurement of blood being pumped by the heart, was too low to proceed with surgery.
“We had come so far and tried for so long. I was angry,” Billington recounted with tears welling up more than five years later. “I kept asking why this was happening.”
The medical team eventually concluded that Patrick would not be a candidate for surgery. Billington got in touch with the boy’s mother, who encouraged her to keep fighting. As they stayed in their Kentucky home weighing options, the boy quietly died in Billington’s arms a few days later.
A tattoo along her right arm declares in Lusoga, Patrick’s native language, “Bulido Oidakubanga Mumutima Gwange,” meaning “Every day, you are in my heart.”
Quickly becoming an expert in international regulations, Billington managed to transport Patrick’s body back to his home for burial. She vowed to help his family and to do what she could to prevent other Ugandan children from suffering the same fate.
In a story that almost seems contrived, at the funeral Billington noticed Patrick’s baby sister Mwabli (which means “gift”) exhibiting symptoms of the same heart defect.
“I called the hospital in Kentucky and very convincingly — I begged them, I cried — asked them to give the surgery that was intended for Patrick to her,” Billington recounts. “I told them we have to make this right.”
Four months later Mwabli arrived in Kentucky for open-heart surgery. She is now 5 and Billington reports, “She’s chunky and bossing everyone around.”
After this success, Billington understood her calling. Not letting her lack of experience deter her, she established Paty’s Project, a charitable organization dedicated to providing heart surgery for Ugandan children.
“I had no idea what I was doing. I’m not a businessperson. I don’t know anything about anything,” she said. “I just started researching what paperwork you need and making sure to meet all the criteria.”
She located a hospital in southern India that agreed to provide surgeries for about $10,000, a small fraction of what U.S. hospitals charge. She visited the hospital and the doctors to ensure that the facilities met her standards. The first patient successfully received surgery in March 2020 and returned to Uganda with Billington just before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented further international travel.
Paty’s Project continues to raise funds for additional surgeries. Billington has supervised two more since travel restrictions were lifted, has two scheduled over the next few months, and compiled a list of about 25 more candidates.
“The reality is that we won’t get to all of them,” she says. But the number of children who won’t receive her help doesn’t diminish her determination. “I would love to do 10 a year. I mean I would do as many as I could, but 10 a year for about $100,000 seems possible.”
As Billington continues to care for infants at the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center she hopes that Paty’s Project will attract support to help children on the other side of the globe.
To learn more and to contribute, visit patysproject.org ▪
