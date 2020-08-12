In the days before the HEAL Project’s annual fundraiser in March, fears about the coronavirus pandemic were escalating. Executive Director Amy Bono had to make a decision. She canceled the event. Three days before it was to be held, the countywide shelter-in-place order would go into effect.
Luckily, Bono said, her nonprofit was able to raise around two-thirds of what it normally would have due to donated tickets. She’s tentatively planning a celebration in September, but said she’s not counting on it. For now, she’ll have to rely on the money she’s raised and the reserve she’s built over the past five years.
With countless spring, summer and now fall events canceled, including the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, local nonprofit leaders like Bono are doing what they can to make up the ground. Many are relying on direct appeals to be able to continue offering services.
One organization making it work during the pandemic is Coastside Land Trust. Executive Director Jo Chamberlain said her organization had to cancel its habitat workdays, but they are gathering online for virtual plant and wildlife workshops — fun and eye-opening events during the shelter-in-place. Chamberlain said Coastside Land Trust doesn’t typically rely on major fundraising events to keep their doors open. So this year, more than ever, its dependent on donations through community outreach and direct fundraising. And with so many organizations in need, Chamberlain is working extra hard to be available and accommodating to donors.
“People are extremely generous,” Chamberlain said. “People really want to help. So it’s a matter of finding the best way for them.”
For Corinne Bucher, executive director of the Cabrillo Education Foundation, supporting local schools comes first. Bucher said because of a strong endowment, the $236,000 already allocated to various programs in support of local public schools will still go out. But this year, circumstances have changed. With remote learning starting, teachers, students and the district have a greater need than before, and Bucher hopes to help fill some of the gaps. She said she’s working to partner with local organizations and asking district and Parent Teacher Organization leaders to understand where CEF can contribute.
“The needs have changed, and they’re greater for the district,” Bucher said. “We’d love to be able to provide more.”
Today, Bucher said, they hope to meet those needs, but she’s looking long term, which is why CEF’s end-of-year fundraiser and open communication with donors will be so important. Bucher said although sheltering in place makes meeting with the community more difficult, she’s excited about the prospect of using technology to engage people who are interested in CEF’s work.
Bucher is holding out hope for one in-person event this year, though. She’s planning the second annual cornhole tournament — in a pared-down form — for families to enjoy the late September weather in a “COVID-safe” way.
“We wanted to have an event that the community had to look forward to, some hope, knowing fundraising won’t be at the same level,” Bucher said. “We’re trying to provide some fun in the midst of all of this.”
