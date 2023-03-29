A Half Moon Bay businessman arrested for breaking into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to one of the charges in a federal courtroom earlier this month.
Kenneth Armstrong III pled guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating
or picketing in a capitol building” in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia on March 10. Armstrong is likely to face a fine or probation for the charges and has a sentencing hearing on June 13, though the misdemeanor can carry up to six months of prison.
Armstrong, who owns an aquaponics business, was arrested by federal agents in Half Moon Bay in January 2022 after their
investigation of his social media posts and Capitol security camera footage appeared to show the Pescadero man in the building with hundreds of others during the infamous breach two years ago.
As of early March, at least 1,000 people so far have been arrested on charges relating to the incident intended to disrupt a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden. More than half have pleaded guilty to crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Nearly all of the 4,000 charges levied involve disorderly and disruptive conduct. About 420 defendants have already been sentenced, with an average incarceration time of 16 months, according to reports. The longest sentence so far was for Thomas
Webster, a former New York Police Department officer and Marine Corps veteran, who was sentenced to 10 years, for attacking a Metropolitan Police Department officer.
Some of those charged have been linked to far-right conspiracy groups. Jacob Chansley, whom prosecutors called the “public face of the Capitol riot” and who once described himself as a “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. The Justice Department estimated that damages stemming from assaults on Capitol Police and damage to the building totaled $2.88 million as of Oct. 14.
Armstrong, 52 at the time of his arrest, was initially charged with four offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted area or grounds, and disorderly conduct inside a capitol building, according to court records. Prosecutors eventually offered a plea deal for one of the charges while the others would be dismissed. Because Armstrong didn’t engage in any violence during the incident, the incident didn’t rise to the felony level.
(1) comment
So many lives have been damaged and ended by the lie. Yet the liar persists and Fox News features the lies because their viewers want to hear them repeated.
"Power don't come from a badge or a gun. Power comes from lying. Lying big, and gettin' the whole dang world to play along with you. Once you got everybody agreeing with what they know in their hearts ain't true, you've got 'em by the testicles." -- Senator Roark
Have pity on the fools who were bamboozled by the biggest lie ever told about America.
