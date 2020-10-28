Two of the most iconic locales on the Coastside — the lighthouse hostels at Pigeon Point and Point Montara — are shining a light on a new way of doing business. Hostelling International USA, which owns the hostels, announced last week that it has temporarily converted the two properties and one more in Point Reyes into short-term rentals in response to the pandemic.
HI USA’s Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan said the new health and safety restrictions made operating a traditional hostel, where handfuls of travelers share one single room, infeasible. Of their 19 locations around the country forced to close this summer because of the pandemic, just nine have reopened. Eight have closed permanently.
“That kind of communal living just isn't quite safe with the current conditions,” Jordan said.
The Pigeon Point and Point Montara locations, too, had been closed since April until the new changes were put in place in the fall. After a few test runs, they reopened officially Oct. 1. Jordan said because the Coastside hostels feature a limited number of large self-contained units, no real solution for social distancing or separation existed. Instead, they could rent each unit, which sleep 12 to 16 guests apiece, independently to groups that wouldn’t intermix. Plus, Jordan said, their location on the coast with ocean views and beach access couldn't be beat.
“We knew it would be popular with travelers,” Jordan said.
And she was right: Although the weekdays have been slow, over the weekends they have seen steady bookings. But it’s nowhere near their normal 80 percent capacity this time of year. For Point Montara General Manager Chris Bauman, it’s just enough.
“Just to be open again, after being closed since March, it just felt good to be doing something focused,” Bauman said. “To be able to share the special place with people again.”
Both Bauman and Pigeon Point General Manager Jeff Parry have seen their fair share of changes to the Coastside and to the hosteling industry. Bauman has worked at the Point Montara Lighthouse since 2003, and Parry at Pigeon Point since 1997. But Bauman said even through the boom and bust years, after the travel industry crashed after 9/11 and the advent of app-based accommodations like Airbnb took over the market, nothing compares to what he’s going through today.
“It’s a whole new animal,” Bauman said.
The property managers said being closed for so long wasn’t easy. At Montara, Bauman’s staff went from seven to two, and that included himself. Parry had to cut everyone except a part-time housekeeper who has been his colleague for more than a decade. But with no date set to reverting to their traditional hostel set, Bauman and Parry are staying realistic and settling into this new way of doing business.
That meant implementing safety measures and making dramatic changes to their space. Parry, who sees visitors from across the Bay Area and around the world, converted to online check-ins and had to remove anything unnecessary from the rooms that might be touched frequently. He started cutting rates, too, to try to maintain the spirit of his historic nature-centered hostel as a place welcome to all. Worst of all, he was forced to close his iconic cliffside hot tub in compliance with a county ordinance.
“That is a huge bummer for people wanting to make a reservation,” Parry said. “But we legally cannot operate it.”
