Thursday afternoon, for the first time, Bay Area health officials recommended residents cover their nose and mouth with cloth when leaving home for essential travel.

The recommendation aligns with new guidance from the state. On Wednesday night, Los Angeles health officials made similar recommendations.

The recommendation is a departure from previous guidelines. For weeks, most medical authorities said cloth coverings would give users a false sense of security and that they could even make the wearer touch her face more often to adjust the material. The recommendation began to change more than a week ago when some suggested it could be useful to prevent transmission from people who had some symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials do not recommend that the public use medical masks (N-95 or surgical masks), which are in limited supply and must be preserved for our health care workers and first responders.

A coalition of Bay Area health authorities said in a release on Thursday afternoon that conditions have changed.

“In addition to shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool to stop the community spread of this disease,” says Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer. “People with no or mild symptoms may have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face coverings helps protect others from exposure.”

