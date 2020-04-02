Thursday afternoon, for the first time, Bay Area health officials recommended residents cover their nose and mouth with cloth when leaving home for essential travel.
The recommendation aligns with new guidance from the state. On Wednesday night, Los Angeles health officials made similar recommendations.
The recommendation is a departure from previous guidelines. For weeks, most medical authorities said cloth coverings would give users a false sense of security and that they could even make the wearer touch her face more often to adjust the material. The recommendation began to change more than a week ago when some suggested it could be useful to prevent transmission from people who had some symptoms of COVID-19.
Health officials do not recommend that the public use medical masks (N-95 or surgical masks), which are in limited supply and must be preserved for our health care workers and first responders.
A coalition of Bay Area health authorities said in a release on Thursday afternoon that conditions have changed.
“In addition to shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool to stop the community spread of this disease,” says Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer. “People with no or mild symptoms may have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face coverings helps protect others from exposure.”
Love to have face mask - no way to make one and would love to know where to buy - that I can get to. I have an order for some but will no be delivered until May.
Where are we supposed to get these face coverings? If they're not available anywhere, how do we make them, especially those of us who have no experience sewing?
Go watch old Western movies and see how bandits use handkerchiefs to cover their faces while robbing banks. Sadly the modern society is in an off the shelf mode. Try wrapping your head with towels!
US is now confused with what to do and will follow countries in Asia such as Taiwan that work for them. A Silicon Valley of high tech now goes back 200 years for basic common sense. Be creative!
Tube socks and a safety pin. The was a Mexican wrestler in the 90's that wore a pair of BVD's on his head. That should work, just use new ones. That should get you your 6 feet in a crowd too.
I have made one out of a pee pad for dogs, without sewing. Just cut one in 4 equal pieces, then fold the sides and staple an elastic to secure around your head or around your ears (even a rubber band for vegetables may work). It has the soft interior and on the outside it is water resistant, so it may protect better than just cloth.
