California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation.
Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high of $5.28 Sunday in response to rising crude prices. That is $1.28 higher per gallon than the national average.
According to the Automobile Association of America, Bay Area drivers are paying from an average of $5.28 a gallon in Santa Cruz County to $5.46 a gallon in Napa County.
The state average was $4.68 in early February and $3.47 a year ago. The national average one year ago was $2.50. In San Mateo County, the average recorded by AAA was $5.40 per gallon.
