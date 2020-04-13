At the Miller-Dutra Coastside Chapel funeral home in Half Moon Bay, the tone is usually sober. But in normal times, General Manager Jack Jensen can comfort the families of the dead, and is there for them, in person, as they go through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. These are not normal times.
To comply with government orders and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the funeral home has moved to mostly working with customers over the phone or online. The business is still considered essential, and Jensen said some older customers, who can’t navigate that technology, can still come by the office alone or in pairs.
“We’re trying so very hard, like everyone in the world, to adapt to these new ways of doing things,” Jensen said.
Funeral homes across the country and around the world are making similar adjustments. Some, in places like New York City, are already overloaded with bodies, and have begun using refrigerated trucks to store them. Other cities like Chicago and Philadelphia have prepared trailers and warehouses in case of an influx. In Madrid, Spain, an ice rink has been converted into a temporary morgue. Jensen said the local funeral home has increased its refrigerator storage capacity to 150 should the pandemic kill many residents.
“We certainly pray that we don’t have to do that,” Jensen said.
Jensen also said his staff is closely following CDC guidelines and has prepared for the dangers that working with potentially infectious bodies presents. He said it’s part of the job.
“We’re in the firing line,” Jensen said. “We deal with the people who have passed away and those who have been with them. There is risk involved.”
He said the effects of the pandemic have been painful for everyone. Just last week, Jensen worked with a family whose son died from an illness unrelated to COVID-19, but because of new hospital protocols, they could not be with him at the end of his life. And at his funeral, at which hundreds would have gathered to celebrate his life, only a handful were allowed, spaced an even six feet apart in the chapel.
Jensen said the funeral home has been livestreaming funerals to allow people to attend remotely, but it’s not the same.
“What the human heart craves is being there,” Jensen said. “We want to hug one another. We want to be with a widower. We want to be able to embrace the children. … We want that human connection, and that is missing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.