So far this summer, the Coastside and the Bay Area have been spared major wildfire activity. But that doesn’t mean that local wildland firefighters have had an easy season.
Crews from both the CalFire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit and North County Fire Authority are on the ground at the Dixie Fire still raging in Butte and Plumas counties.
The Dixie Fire, which was ignited July 14 and has now burned nearly 250,000 acres, is just 35 percent contained. From the CZU crew, three strike teams are on site, each equipped with Type 3 fire engines that are all-wheel drive and designed to fight fire with hoses and water, Public Information Officer Mitch Matlow said. He said 42 of the 63 firefighters among the three strike teams are from the CZU unit.
North County Fire Authority sent three fire engines to join a five-engine strike team that’s been assigned to a variety of tasks, including structure protection and patrolling for spot fires, Deputy Chief of Operations Todd Johnson said. Local crews make up just a fraction of the total effort going to battle the historic blaze, with more than 5,000 firefighters equipped with 375 engines and dozens more helicopters, dozers and water tenders joining the fight.
Johnson said he expects the Pacifica crews to be onsite for as long as 21 days. Sending strike teams to fight wildfires out of the region, particularly those as large as the Dixie Fire, is common, fire officials said. During last year’s historic blazes, resources were stretched thin. Fire experts warn that this summer is shaping up to be another terrible season.
“No one agency has enough resources to handle everything,” Johnson said. “There are crews from this county in Montana right now.”
The state has always shared resources during heavy fire seasons, Matlow said. The system has gotten more efficient. When counties and crews need help, their neighbors are ready to go.
“With every one of these incidents, we learn how to organize better so when we ask for help it will get there in a more timely fashion,” Matlow said.
That system goes beyond just responding to wildland fires, Matlow said. Normal firefighting duties don’t stop. That’s when traveling units help to handle day-to-day calls like structure fires and other emergencies.
A video of CZU firefighters on assignment at the Dixie Fire posted to the CalFire Facebook page indicates crews have worked with the Santa Cruz unit, and had to adapt to firefighting at a higher elevation.
“It was definitely eye-opening to see how quickly the weather changes,” one firefighter said.
