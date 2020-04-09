A few weeks into the pandemic and effective shutdown of the Coastside, local groups are racing to meet the needs of struggling Coastsiders.
Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, has been working on the Coastside Crisis Fund, a joint effort between Abundant Grace, ALAS and Coastside Hope. He said the groups expect to begin sending out checks, averaging $575, to low-income and homeless applicants this week, just two weeks after the launch of the program.
DeBode said the fund has raised $140,000 of its $540,000 goal to help 300 families who are left out of government assistance programs. The money is meant to help pay for necessities like food, rent and childcare for the next three months. DeBode noted that California’s effort to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 looks promising. He said the crisis may be less severe but may extend for much longer than some may have originally expected. That’s why DeBode is working hard to keep fundraising.
“We may be underestimating the impact of this crisis, so we’re taking it week by week to see how the ripple effect of this crisis affects the need for sustained financial assistance,” DeBode said.
Meanwhile the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in Measure K funds to jumpstart the San Mateo County Strong Fund. In addition, officials say it has raised over $150,000 from more than 550 individual donations. Multiple large companies, including Google, AT&T, PG&E have also made pledges, and most recently, Gilead Sciences pledged an additional $1 million.
Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen said SMC Strong is actively seeking donations from large and small donors alike and is working with the county’s eight core agencies to collect data and determine the depth of need.
“We know that there will be more need than our fund can provide for,” Jensen said.
Jensen explained that the majority of the money raised so far is unrestricted, meaning it can go toward any of the three buckets the county has created — individuals and families, local small businesses, and local nonprofits. And none of the applications for funding require citizenship, so unlike many federal and state support programs, undocumented residents are eligible.
The first bucket, for families and individuals, is designed as a homeless prevention program. The idea is to help residents who earn less than 60 percent of the area median income pay with necessities like rent, utilities or medical bills that they can no longer afford due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants apply online through the eight core organizations, which include Puente and Coastside Hope, for a check to pay the bill directly. The process is managed and overseen by Samaritan House, which has run similar programs for the county in the past. Jensen said requests are processed on a case-by-case basis and have no specific cap, but typically, the group will grant around $2,000 per request. In addition to the $1 million allocated by the county, Jensen said the fund has raised $40,000 so far designated specifically for families.
The second bucket of funding goes directly to local nonprofits, including Coastside Hope, Puente and others across the county that specifically work with homeless populations. Those groups are leading their own fundraising charges, but Jensen said COVID-19 stunts staffing and fundraising efforts of these groups even as demand and operating costs skyrocket.
The Board of Supervisors heard a proposal this week for the San Mateo Credit Union to take on the responsibility of managing the final bucket that will consist of grants and loans for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Jensen said the credit union is in the process of becoming certified as a federal lender and, upon approval by the board on April 21, hopes to launch its support program.
On the South Coast, Puente de la Costa Sur Executive Director Rita Mancera had some good news. Between the COVID-19 Public Health Response Fund, which has raised more than $50,000 so far, support from the county and a new large anonymous donation, Puente should be able to meet the needs of those in its South Coast community looking for financial assistance and money for food and safety items like masks and hand sanitizer.
Mancera said around half of financial assistance requests are processed through the county’s assistance program, but the other half — for those who can’t provide taxpayer identification information — fall on Puente.
“This is why flexible funding is so important,” Mancera said.
Mancera said she wants to be transparent about Puente’s need so supporters know when their help means the most. She said she is now able to turn more of her focus on how to cover operations costs to make sure Puente is sustainable in the long term, but said she still expects the community’s need to increase.
“It’s hard because even in this situation, some people are being shy about reaching out for help,” Mancera said. “I think that many are dipping into their savings before asking for financial assistance. … I’m worried that I don't have all the information yet.”
Another community effort that happened to coincide with the crisis is Coastside Gives. Organizer Kelly Hoffman-Davis, who sits on the board of Coastside News Group, Inc., which owns the Review, said the focus of the May 7 fundraiser is ensuring the long-term sustainability of local nonprofits that are on the ground helping residents. She said the COVID-19 pandemic, means many groups are struggling to raise what they normally would during springtime fundraisers and auctions.
“They are the soul of our community,” Hoffman-Davis said. “Every aspect of our community is these nonprofits. They are the schools, the seniors, the environment. Their missions haven’t changed, they just need the money now more than they ever have before.”
