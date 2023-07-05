Bolina Belo, an aide at Coastside Adult Day Health Center in Half Moon Bay, stood at an imposing Bingo machine last Thursday, reading aloud the alphanumeric codes printed on small plastic balls that floated up rhythmically, if not somewhat magically, from a hopper.
“G-51,” said Belo, prompting a group of about 20 CADHC participants to scan their Bingo boards for a match. Players generally prefer to use two boards at a time, said activities director Debbie Eich-Cisneros, in order to maximize their odds of winning. Next up was “B-2,” which came as good news to Serry. The CADHC participant quickly blocked off the corresponding square on her game board.
“I often win,” said Serry, relishing the moment.
Most of the participants at CADHC, a nonprofit located on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, are seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia. At the center, staff members support participants with an array of services including physical therapy, case management and memory enhancement programs.
Eich-Cisneros organizes social activities for participants and said that Bingo regularly appears on the schedule because it can improve people’s health. Bingo, she said, specifically benefits older adults by engaging their hand-eye coordination, listening skills and concentration. Down the hall, another group of CADHC
participants was playing Black Jack, which is also widely believed to boost seniors’ memory and cognitive function.
“It’s helpful because they have to add up the numbers in their head,” said activities assistant Ilse Serrano, who was the Black Jack dealer last week.
When one player got stuck, Serrano stepped in to help. “You’re at 12,” said Serrano. “I think you can take another hit.
“What do you guys think?” she added, inviting the other people at the table to weigh in.
Mike, who Serrano said is one of the most passionate card players, emphatically said, “Yes!”
None of the games at CADHC involve betting, but Blackjack players do use colored chips that correspond to a certain value.
“At the end, what we do is count and see if they lost after starting with chips adding up to 50,” said Serrano. “Some of them end up with a higher amount than they started with, and they’re really excited when they realize that they won.”
Games have become a highlight for many participants at the center. “There are no prizes,” said Serrano. “It’s just about having fun and enjoying the game.”
