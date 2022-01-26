In March of 2020 Inkspell Books, the official bookstore for the California Teachers Association California Reads Program, had a truck of books headed down to Anaheim for the annual gathering of teachers when bookshop owner Cindi Whittemore found out that the event was canceled.
“It’s huge for us every year,” Whittemore said. “We were stuck with a lot of books, but luckily our community rallied behind us and kept us in business for another year.”
Two years later, things started to look up for the bookstore as things began opening up. Again, the California Teachers Association called Whittemore and asked Inkspell to come down and sell books.
“We bought books to sell to 800 teachers, and the weekend before the event, it was canceled,” said Whittemore.
“We’re in trouble,” she said. “The community has been very supportive of us since we first shut down, but it feels like it’s starting all over again from square one. We already made it through once.”
Today, boxes line the upstairs landing at Inkspell Books containing more than 4,000 books that the store purchased for the canceled event.
Not only has the store struggled with the cancellation of events, COVID-19 and its variants have continued to pose challenges for the store to sell enough books to stay in business. The 14-year-old database the employees use to catalog books failed, and because of COVID-19, the wait is more than a year to get it replaced. It has also been two years since Inkspell has been able to host in-store events, and Whittemore mourns missing two years of kids she hasn’t seen due to the canceled weekly storytimes.
“Just remember that we’re here,” she said. “There’s a big place that starts with an A online that you can get everything in the universe, but I think we proved during the shutdown period that it means a lot to have (businesses) here ... to be able to go down the street and get a coffee. The only way we’re going to be able to continue to do that is if you continue to come. We’re thankful for every single sale.”
Inkspell is not the only local business still working to get out of the woods. While in some ways things look to be getting to a new normal, in others business owners find themselves in a world removed from the one they left behind in 2020. Supply chain issues, staff shortages and a reticence among customers to shop in brick-and-mortar stores are some of the issues that remain.
“If I had one wish for our community as we continue to deal with the pandemic, it’s to really, really get used to shopping local first,” said Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Bureau. “If you don’t find it here, then by all means go to the big box stores over the hill, but at least try to find it here.”
Many businesses on the coast struggled through the first wave of COVID-19, but few were prepared for the Omicron variant.
“Businesses have to try and weather all of this storm, none of which they have control over,” said Giedt. “Some businesses thankfully had decent holiday shopping, but those businesses are pros at marketing. They have great online presences and online shopping and they have all these things that definitely carry them through, but we still have a lot of businesses that those sorts of things don’t work for. There are still a thousand struggles that those businesses are trying to manage and get through.”
Courtney Miller, owner of P. Cottontail and Co., has been facing those challenges.
“We had a lot of our business pushed online, and we don’t really have enough infrastructure to maintain that level of online business,” said Miller. “We don’t have the funds to have a perfect website or hire an online team, so we’re going to fall behind people who can do that, and that’s really hard for small businesses.”
“With the struggles of hiring and maintaining staff, and the increases in minimum wage, it’s made a lot of things difficult,” she said.
Miller also cited the shipping delays and constraints that force them to have to order and plan differently. She said they will place an order and only get a fourth of what they ordered.
“It’s hard to create an effective collection for the store when you don’t get most of your shipments,” said Miller. “You can order pants but not get the matching top. You can order holiday stuff, Easter, Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t come in time.”
“We’re seriously having to reevaluate whether it’s worth keeping this up,” she said. “I’m working all day, I’m working all night, I’m working through any family vacation. We’re at our limit.”
