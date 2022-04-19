Pete Collom isn’t new to the coast. For years his paintings, dreamy and bright oil depictions of the coastline, have brought a new perspective to the beauty outside our doors. The artist's work hangs in many local restaurants and shops, from Nicos Sicilian Pizza in Half Moon Bay to Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica.
Though he isn’t a newcomer, he constantly brings novelty to the local art scene.
While sticking to the same medium, Collom's creations have grown in scale, collaborating on a mural painted on the popular recreational spot, “jetty ramp” in El Granada, and creating a mural in honor of Malcolm Feix on the Coastal Trail above Surfer’s Beach. It’s a tribute and reminder of the local waterman.
He has also adopted a new medium, finding a new passion for photography.
The double-threat artist has always been drawn to art, picking up drawing and painting from a young age.
“As a kid growing up, my school didn’t provide much art, there was a class like every Wednesday for half an hour or something, but I would always look forward to it,” said Collom. “I did a lot of it on my off time.”
Growing up in Redwood City, Collom visited the coast often, celebrating the Fourth of July on Martin’s Beach with his dad, boogie boarding and surfing.
“Ever since I was little I remember just getting thrown in the water,” he said. “I was instantly in love with the beach, and I couldn’t wait to get over here.”
Collom jumped at the chance when he heard of a friend of a friend who had a place open up. For the last 13 years he’s made the coast his home and uses it as inspiration for his art.
“I’ve always had a fascination with waves and curves and drawing water as well as some of the aspects that are underneath water,” he said. “A lot of my paintings kind of encompass that, where you’ll see the above the earth and then below the water line.”
When the “jetty ramp” was completed in 2019, some of his friends who had helped raise funds and build it asked him to paint it.
“One of them came to me and was like, ‘Pete, we need you to paint that because it’s pretty empty,’” he said. “So I grabbed my friend Julie (Engelmann), who is a local artist as well, super talented, and she did one side and I did the other.”
The project was on and off for a few months, dealing with weather and graffiti, but after a few months the two artists completed the project.
Across the street from the ramp, another one of Collom’s murals can be found, just above the stairs down to Surfer’s Beach. Surrounded by a sunset and waves, Collom painted Malcolm’s name in a heart, a permanent tribute to the surfer whose yellow Ford ranger could often be seen parked on the side of Highway 1, as he scoped out the waves.
“Malcolm’s friends came to me when he passed away,” said Collom. “I didn’t know Malcolm that well. I’d always see him in the lineup when he was a little kid, a grom. He was a super badass waterman and lifeguard. He was a part of that community and a great surfer.
“They were really saddened by it, and it was really heavy for me as well to paint it,” he said. “They had the idea, and they taped off his name for me, and just asked me to paint something from the heart.”
Collom said on what would have been Feix’s 24th birthday earlier this month, his mom, Jenny Feix, decorated it with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate his birthday.
“Every time I go down there to surf, I give it a couple of taps of thanks,” said Collom.
Next, Collom is working on a new series of paintings to be displayed at The Press.
“It’s still local, but more coastal too,” he said. “There’s a lot of San Francisco vibes all the way down to Santa Cruz, with some in between stuff too. Just trying to cover a bit more of the coast in general, but also some really abstract pieces I want to show because a lot of what I’ve been working on recently is not all sunsets and waves, but I’ve been branching out and want to display some of that stuff as well.”
Collom estimates those will be on display in June.
For those interested in painting with Collom, join him for his monthly Paint and Sip event, held at different venues including Hop Dogma and Longboard Margarita Bar. Supplies are provided and students will paint along with step-by-step instructions. The next event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 29 at Vinoteca, 330 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
To purchase his paintings or photos, inquire about custom pieces, or learn more about the artist, visit petecollom.com.
