▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 11
▸ Members present: Kathryn Slater-Carter, Deborah Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Barbara Dye, Peter Dekker, Jen Randle (alternate).
▸ Staff Present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Legal Counsel Jeremy Jungreis, Superintendent of Operations Tim Costello.
▸ Reserve shortfall: Because of the $1.6 million in damages incurred from last winter’s storms, SAM’s Emergency Repair Reserve is $263,000 short of its target. In order to avoid dipping further into reserves, the board proposed to ask the Granada Community Services District, Montara Water and Sanitary District and Half Moon Bay to cover the shortfall based on 2022 flow rates. SAM staff has had a discussion with FEMA about reimbursements from the storms, but the eligibility, timing and amount are still unknown.
▸ No Princeton pump station: After Half Moon Bay decided not to approve SAM’s requested budget amendment to allocate funding for a new Princeton pump station, the SAM board could not allocate funding for the project on Monday. While GCSD and MWSD agreed to fund the project despite expenses increasing from $1.26 million to $2.6 million, last week the Half Moon Bay City Council adopted a resolution delaying the amendment pending a stipulation that would have GCSD and MWSD reimburse the city for costs to the IPS if it wins the appeal or pending the final resolution in the California Appellate Court.
GCSD and MWSD do not want to sign such an agreement, and the court could make its decision by January. On Oct. 5, the appellate court is scheduled to consider Half Moon Bay’s appeal of the Santa Clara Superior Court decision that granted summary judgment in favor of the GCSD and MWSD in spring 2022.
This Princeton project is part of a lawsuit settlement agreement that SAM signed after it was sued by the Ecological Rights Foundation in 2018. It’s also part of the Intertie Pipeline System. Half Moon Bay sued GCSD and MWSD over the IPS in 2017, claiming the pipeline didn’t benefit its ratepayers and therefore the city shouldn’t have to pay for projects related to the IPS.
SAM is on a tight project timeline to meet its obligations with ERF. Staff says construction of a new pump station in Princeton could take nine months, and it has to be done by the end of June, according to a consent decree with ERF. Last month, the board had to pay ERF $35,000 to extend the deadline for completing another required project, the Montara force main, from June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2026.
The board debated using a $1.6 million budget adjustment with contributions from the member agencies to pay for the pump station. In a few months, the agencies would recover the money through reimbursements from FEMA in the form of storm damage relief funds, Prathivadi said. Ultimately, the board could not agree on a strategy as the GCSD and MWSD members didn’t want to use reserve funds on the projects with more winter storms forecast for this year.
“Montara’s position was that this was a little bit like watching the ‘Titanic’” Chair Kathryn Slater-Carter said. “It’s a shell game with the life rafts, and we don’t have enough to begin with.”
The decision comes as SAM’s own staff warned about the risks posed to workers in the current pump station’s confined and unsafe spaces. Costello, who began working at SAM in 1987, said there hasn’t been significant investment into the Princeton facility in 36 years.
“You have to go down 2 ½ stories to work on any of the pumps down there,” Costello said. “A couple of years ago we were accessing a wet well and a ladder broke. Luckily, the guy that was going down had enough upper body strength that he didn’t fall down into the wet well. It’s a jacked-up station.”
▸ Quote of the day: “I think it's tragic that we’re making this mistake of not funding the start of the Princeton pump station. We’re bound to pay another penalty, who knows how much this time the penalty will be. ERF, after the first experience, will be very reluctant to be as flexible as they were the first time around. I fear this is going to cost us dearly,” said Director Peter Dekker.
