Seniors awaiting a potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccine got a ray of hope after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday the state would allow anyone 65 or older to get their COVID-19 vaccine. But across the Bay Area, getting an appointment is proving difficult if not impossible.
The two major local health care providers in San Mateo County, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health, both announced on Thursday they would begin vaccinating older patients. Just hours later, however, extremely high call-in wait times and failing websites were plaguing the sign-up process.
Kaiser is currently accepting phone calls from members who are 65 or older to allow them to schedule an appointment. But a call to Kaiser’s phone line results in waits as long as five hours to be connected with a representative to schedule a vaccine appointment. There is currently no online registration option.
“By the end of next week, Kaiser Permanente expects to have online self-service tools in place that will allow eligible individuals the opportunity to schedule an appointment if vaccine supply is available,” the statement said.
Sutter, meanwhile, announced Thursday it would accept appointments for patients 75 or older. By the end of the day, Sutter’s phone line had reached its call capacity, and was directing members to sign up for a vaccine online. But the Sutter Health website portal had crashed for many patients.
For county residents above 65 who are uninsured, there simply are no avenues to get a vaccine at this time. San Mateo County announced Thursday that it does not have enough vaccine to begin offering shots to wider groups. The county has been vaccinating Phase 1a health care workers at the San Mateo County Event Center all week and with no more appointments available, is expected to vaccinate a total of around 8,000 health care workers, County Public Information Officer Preston Merchant said.
“We hope to have more information soon about when we will start vaccinations for persons over 65,” a statement on the county’s website reads. “But for now, we’re asking everyone to be patient, to wait, and let us focus on the current phase of health care workers.”
San Mateo County isn’t alone in being unable to meet the state’s new priority list. On Thursday, just one Bay Area jurisdiction — Contra Costa County — indicated it was offering vaccines to residents 65 and older, and San Francisco listed seniors as eligible but redirected them to their health care provider.
Meanwhile, some long-term care facilities are facing their own troubles with the vaccine rollout. At Cedar Lane Residential Care Home in Montara, its 16 employees and 14 residents are still waiting for their shots as the required paperwork has bogged down the process. Facility Manager Ilse Serrano said her staff is hustling to get the paperwork completed by Monday, which would put them on track for CVS to come administer the first doses on Jan. 19 through a federally run program.
But getting family authorization forms, health insurance records, personal information and doctor’s approvals for each resident, many of who suffer from dementia, is a lengthy and complicated process. Serrano said families are eager for their high-risk loved ones to get protected as soon as possible.
“They're really worried about when their family members are going to get it,” Serrano said.
This is absolutely ridiculous. They didn’t have process in place to get the vaccine to even people over 75, and now they open it up to an even bigger demographic as a free for all. There needs to be some leadership, some prioritization and organization. It’s like no one bothered to think through any details.
Looks like you are right: -- https://www.pressherald.com/2021/01/15/vaccine-reserve-was-already-exhausted-when-trump-administration-vowed-to-release-it/
Operation Warp Speed seems to be lacking in Dilithium.
What the xxx? We’ve known for months that the serum was coming so why didn’t your governor make arrangements way before now? He’s going to be as responsible as his idiot counterpart in NY and he’s put down 3,000+ elders already. Can’t blame anyone but himself, although like his aunt he’ll try!
