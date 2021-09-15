After more than a thousand lightning strikes hit the state Thursday night into early Friday morning, the Coastside breathed a collective sigh of relief that there were no new wildfires as a result.
Most of the strikes landed in the North Bay and around the Lodi area. Half Moon Bay residents woke up to damp conditions on Friday.
Cal Fire Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette said there was no new fire activity within the CZU unit as a result of the lightning strikes. Loma Mar Fire Brigade Chief Chris Conner confirmed that there were no new blazes reported in his South Coast jurisdiction, either.
Concerns are heightened this year after the CZU August Lightning Complex fire swept through the San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties as a result of a more severe dry lightning event in August 2020. The fire would last more than a month and burn more than 86,500 acres across the two counties.
— Sarah Wright
