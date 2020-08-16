A spectacular string of thunderstorms overnight has caused nearly a dozen fires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and given the area a dose of rare mid-summer rain as it interrupted sleep across the Bay Area.
CalFire said this morning that it had worked seven fires in Santa Cruz County and another four in San Mateo County since 1 a.m. Most of those were presumed to be caused by lightning.
"Forward progress has been stopped on most of these fires," read a tweet from the CalFire unit that serves the Coastside. "We're working to get more resources; stretched thin due to heavy fire activity."
At 10:30 a.m., one of those fires, north of Davenport, was reported to have consumed 10 acres and was not yet contained.
The National Weather Service traces the unusually humid conditions to Tropical Storm Fausto, currently churning off the Baja coast. The weather service let lapse a "Special Weather Statement" that had been in effect until 9:30 a.m., warning of severe thunderstorms.
The heatwave continues. High temperatures were expected to reach 76 in Half Moon Bay today and as high as 90 inland.
Read the article but still wondering where in SM County the fires were.
