After two more downtown Half Moon Bay businesses were broken into last week, the head of law enforcement on the Coastside recommended advanced cameras that can automatically read and report license plates be installed to prevent further crime.
Main Street businesses Cunha’s Country Grocery and LuzLuna Imports both suffered break-ins on the night of Aug. 25. Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin said that her department highly recommended downtown businesses install high-quality surveillance cameras and security systems as they can give authorities leads on identifying suspects.
Albin also suggested that these crimes are another reason the Sheriff’s Office should be using Automated License Plate Readers in Half Moon Bay. Proponents of ALPRs, which can be mounted on police cars, road signs or buildings, say that extra cameras help law enforcement by detecting stolen vehicles, locating wanted suspects and for traffic management.
“License plate readers are not one function,” Albin said. “They’re many functions. A lot of the issues we’ve had downtown, whether it be the graffiti to the beautiful murals, auto and residential burglaries, there are many things I think they would really help with.”
The camera software works by identifying a license plate and then comparing the image to a law enforcement database, which contains active investigations such as missing people and stolen vehicles. The technology can also be used around crime scenes to help identify suspects, victims or witnesses.
The Half Moon Bay City Council has considered using this technology before. In May 2019, the Sheriff’s Office asked the City Council for permission to scout locations for the license plate-reading cameras at certain road intersections. Daly City, Menlo Park and other local municipalities have installed the technology, which is designed by Vigilant Solutions LLC. The city’s staff report at the time said they are in use in 1,200 communities in 50 states. Some council members at the time were skeptical of the technology and concerned about the privacy of citizens.
Nationally, ALPRs have raised concerns about personal privacy breaches and immigration status. A report from the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California found that 9,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers used the license plate reader database run by Vigilant Solutions. In 2019, the Electronic Freedom Foundation accused Vigilant of forwarding data from cameras in shopping malls to ICE officials in Orange County. In June 2020, a state audit found that police departments in Marin, Sacramento, Fresno and Los Angeles counties lacked sufficient safeguards and policies governing the use of the data.
Since that audit was published, the Half Moon Bay City Council has not publicly discussed the topic again.
During a presentation about Sheriff’s Office activity and arrests in Half Moon Bay at a City Council meeting last month, Albin said she was open to again discussing with public officials how and where to use ALPRs in the city. In addition to solving crimes, she noted that the cameras can help deter them as well.
Albin acknowledged the concerns during last month’s meeting, noting that the cameras are not tied to personally identifiable information. She said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t share the data with any states or private parties and that the data is deleted every 30 days. California state law prohibits the sharing of license plates and personal information with immigration officials and federal agencies.
“It’s absolutely, unequivocally not used for anything to do with immigration status,” she said. “Anyone who has a concern with this technology, I can assure you that this is not what that is for.”
(4) comments
Absolutely No! Even if you trust the current sherrif
https://amp.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article276848586.html
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/09/flock-license-plate-reader-homeowners-association-safe-problems
Never ever trust the police to put the Constitution or even the law in front of their desire to enforce rules.
Does anybody need to be reminded about the former corrupt Oath Keeper that became our Sheriff after he and and his boss were detained at house full of sex slaves?
Enough said. No more police surveillance state. Did’t the outrage called the Patriot Act make this clear to all? Cops will ALWAYS abuse any technology they are given. You can’t count on judges and you can’t count on our elected leaders. Don’t cooperate with Big Brother.
Love the idea but unfortunately there's a very easy way to fool the system. It's pretty obvious too and I'm not going to make it known to the dumb burglars, but smart folks can get around license plate readers. It is one more tool in the toolbox though and the argument of big government watching all of us like some fiction novel is relatively absurd.
I'd say go for it but it's not going to produce the amazing glaring results that we hope for. But again, it is a tool in the toolbox. Although these cameras won't be able to identify local punk wannabe gangsters dressing in all black. And for those of you kiddos who can actually read this that wear all black to school every day, we see you and we know who you are.
Coastal L.A.W. = LocalsAlwaysWatching still seems to be a relatively productive tool as well.
Hence the reason cops have night outs and an interest in meeting the community, it solves more crimes if we're all on the same team in the same community.
I often wear all black. It signifies nothing. Who exactly are you threatening with your we know who you are statement?
There is very little crime in our community. We don’t need more police surveillance.
Consider how close this nation came to having an Orange tinged dictator protecting our rights. Think of what such a monster could do with all the data that is collected by the authorities.
We are all sinners. Give me enough data points and I can ruin your life unless you stay in line.
