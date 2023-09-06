After two more downtown Half Moon Bay businesses were broken into last week, the head of law enforcement on the Coastside recommended advanced cameras that can automatically read and report license plates be installed to prevent further crime. 

Main Street businesses Cunha’s Country Grocery and LuzLuna Imports both suffered break-ins on the night of Aug. 25. Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin said that her department highly recommended downtown businesses install high-quality surveillance cameras and security systems as they can give authorities leads on identifying suspects. 

Tags

(4) comments

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Absolutely No! Even if you trust the current sherrif

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

https://amp.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article276848586.html

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/09/flock-license-plate-reader-homeowners-association-safe-problems

Never ever trust the police to put the Constitution or even the law in front of their desire to enforce rules.

Does anybody need to be reminded about the former corrupt Oath Keeper that became our Sheriff after he and and his boss were detained at house full of sex slaves?

Enough said. No more police surveillance state. Did’t the outrage called the Patriot Act make this clear to all? Cops will ALWAYS abuse any technology they are given. You can’t count on judges and you can’t count on our elected leaders. Don’t cooperate with Big Brother.

Report Add Reply
Egok

Love the idea but unfortunately there's a very easy way to fool the system. It's pretty obvious too and I'm not going to make it known to the dumb burglars, but smart folks can get around license plate readers. It is one more tool in the toolbox though and the argument of big government watching all of us like some fiction novel is relatively absurd.

I'd say go for it but it's not going to produce the amazing glaring results that we hope for. But again, it is a tool in the toolbox. Although these cameras won't be able to identify local punk wannabe gangsters dressing in all black. And for those of you kiddos who can actually read this that wear all black to school every day, we see you and we know who you are.

Coastal L.A.W. = LocalsAlwaysWatching still seems to be a relatively productive tool as well.

Hence the reason cops have night outs and an interest in meeting the community, it solves more crimes if we're all on the same team in the same community.

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

I often wear all black. It signifies nothing. Who exactly are you threatening with your we know who you are statement?

There is very little crime in our community. We don’t need more police surveillance.

Consider how close this nation came to having an Orange tinged dictator protecting our rights. Think of what such a monster could do with all the data that is collected by the authorities.

We are all sinners. Give me enough data points and I can ruin your life unless you stay in line.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories