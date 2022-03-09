The Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library is looking forward to Saturday, March 12, when it will be holding a sidewalk book sale. It will be the first such book sale since November 2019.
The sale is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sidewalk book sales were a solid source of income for the nonprofit supporting the library in the pre-COVID days. Typically, the sales raised several hundred dollars each time. Organizers say the inventory of donated books is very high because the sales have been curtailed of late.
Meanwhile, bookworms and those with other business at the library now have more time to spend at the library. As the next step in its reopening plan, San Mateo County Libraries announced the expansion of hours that began on March 6. This marks a return to daily service in most locations.
The Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St., will now be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“We know how much extended hours mean to someone in need of access to resources after the school- and workday, and how excited our families are to return to their routine of a Sunday visit to the library,” San Mateo County Libraries Director Anne-Marie Despain said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome even more of our community back, and respond to the need for greater access to our libraries.”
With the expanded evening and weekend hours, the library hopes to provide more in-person opportunities for people seeking support with job hunting, homework, literacy, STEAM programs and access to the internet.
Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Pacifica Sharp Park, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, San Carlos and Woodside libraries have all adopted the seven-day-a-week schedule as well.
