Readers can turn the page on one unfortunate chapter of the ongoing story of coronavirus on the Coastside. The Half Moon Bay Library is reopening — albeit in a limited way.
Curbside pickup of previously reserved materials began at San Mateo County Libraries on Saturday. The service launched at all 12 community libraries in the county and provides safe, contactless pickup three days per week. Readers can pick up their materials at the libraries from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturday.
“When the COVID-19 crisis required us to temporarily close our doors, our incredible library team moved quickly to find innovative ways to support our communities,” said Charles Stone, library JPA governing board chair.
“Over the past two months, they’ve launched virtual programs and boosted our digital collections,” he said. “Now, we are excited to announce we are opening for curbside service — putting physical library materials back in the hands of our customers.”
Patrons are invited to resume placing their holds online at smcl.org. They will receive a notification email when their item is available that contains a link to schedule their pickup using the online calendar. Once a pickup time is booked, a confirmation email will be sent with location-specific pickup information. Patrons with mobility issues or special considerations are encouraged to call the customer care team at 833-YES-SMCL for assistance.
Items checked out in advance will be placed in a labeled bag on a curbside table in front of the library. Staff and customers will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. All returned items will be held in quarantine for 72 hours.
“Now, more than ever, it is vital that our libraries offer solutions and support to our community,” Stone said. “We look forward to that day in the future when we can gather together inside the walls of our libraries to read books, learn new skills, get exposed to new music, and smile at one another.”
“We have a wealth of library materials that our communities depend on and we are excited to make them available again through curbside pickup,” said Director of Library Services Anne-Marie Despain. “We’re committed to preserving library services and discovery in every way, whether it means curbside service or our new innovative online programs.”
Learn more about the curbside pickup service at smcl.org/curbside. Additional news and updates about library operations and services are available on smcl.org.
